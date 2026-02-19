Ex-DROWNING POOL Singer JASEN MORENO Launches DEATH STAR PAPARAZZI With New Single 'The Antique Nerve'

"The Antique Nerve", a new single from DEATH STAR PAPARAZZI, the band featuring former DROWNING POOL singer Jasen Moreno on vocals and bass, alongside Adam Nañez on guitar and Ian Zeuss on drums, can be streamed below.

DEATH STAR PAPARAZZI was born out of pure musical brotherhood — a bond forged by rock and roll with lifelong homies. No compromises, no bullshit. Moreno, Nañez and Zeuss never stopped creating together, even during the decade Jasen was fronting DROWNING POOL — recording three records, touring the world nonstop, and tearing up stages in front of thousands of rabid fans. Through all of it, the guys kept writing songs and digging into the treasure trove of unreleased tracks that nearly vanished into the void.

DEATH STAR PAPARAZZI is the chapter where everything comes full circle — from mosh-pit nu-metal bangers to acoustic ballads and all the raw grit in between. This season of the band carries the weight, chemistry, and sharpened instincts that only decades of writing, touring, and grinding can produce.

With another 30-plus tracks — new fire and long-lost gems — in the pipeline for 2026, the mission is simple: release the vault and finally get these songs out into the world.

Chaotic nu-metal anthems like "The Antique Nerve" to stripped-down, quiet bruisers, DEATH STAR PAPARAZZI is the sound of three brothers who still believe in the power of a killer riff and a kick-ass song.

Jasen, who joined DROWNING POOL in 2012, exited the group in early 2023, making way for the return of Ryan McCombs.

In an October 2023 interview with "The Logan Show", DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce stated about Moreno's split: "Yeah, [Jasen] was in [DROWNING POOL] for 10 years and we did three amazing records with him. And a lot of great times and great songs with Jasen. He's like a higher-register stuff, where he sings. It's still us in DROWNING POOL doing our thing. Yeah, man, especially the last record, [2022's] 'Strike A Nerve', I'm really proud of that record. That's just the way of the earth, man — music business, managers and all that fun stuff. But here we are now with Ryan, so I guess all things are meant to be, for whatever reasons."

Asked if Moreno's departure is something that C.J. and his bandmates saw coming for a while or if it was a sudden development, Pierce said: "Yeah, we felt it coming for a while. I'll let Jasen speak for himself. It's a lot of different factors involved in it, but just to sum up real quick, I think part of it, him being home — a lot of people were home during COVID with the family — he does have a big family, and I think a big part of it [was that he felt] that's where he needs to be, with family right now. So I totally understand that. And also, he got pretty — all of us got pretty burned by the music business constantly, beyond burned, and it's frustrating as well. So I think with those two factors, he was, like, 'All right. I'm not gonna do this right now.' And understandably so. But here we are, like I said, with Ryan McCombs back in the fold."

McCombs played his first shows back with DROWNING POOL in March 2023 at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and the inaugural Throwdown At The Campground festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

DROWNING POOL's first new record since 2016, "Strike A Nerve", came out via T-Boy/UMe. It marked the band's third album with Moreno.

DROWNING POOL addressed Moreno's departure in a social media post on March 16, 2023, writing: "We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can't speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won't. Regardless, we wish him the best."