Ex-EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA's September 2025 Latin American Tour Has Been Canceled

Former EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza's previously announced 10-date solo tour of Latin America, which was scheduled to take place in September 2025, has apparently been canceled by the promoter. The trek was slated to kick off on September 4 in San José, Costa Rica and end on September 14 in São Paulo, Brazil. At all the shows, Souza was expected to perform classic songs from his former bands EXODUS, TESTAMENT (Zetro was the lead vocalist for LEGACY, an early incarnation of TESTAMENT) and HATRIOT, as well as the Bon Scott era of AC/DC.

Souza discussed the cancelation of his Latin American tour during a new episode of his Zetro's Toxic Vault YouTube series in which he is joined by his longtime friend and co-host Walter Morgan. Addressing the reasons for the shows being scrapped, Zetro said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A couple of months ago, we did an episode [of Zetro's Toxic Vault] where I had gotten an offer for South America, and I remember telling everybody, I'll believe this when it happens. And then, in between that episode, and then we did another episode, pretty much dedicated to South America where it looked like I was going to South America for 10 shows. Well, that is no longer on the table… But I just want you to know it is not on me by any way, shape, or form."

He continued: "I love you guys. I love everybody down there. You've always been good to me. You're great rabid fans. I was really hoping to start the Zetro thing in South America, but this didn't work out with that… I wanted to come.

"I'm gonna postpone it till next year, but I've gotta find another reputable promoter to come to, because I don't wanna do this to you guys anymore," Zetro added. "This was the whole reason why I didn't wanna do this in the first place. I didn't wanna let you down.

"So for all my South American fans, all the guys in Brazil, in Peru, and Chile and Colombia and Argentina, and Uruguay and Paraguay, everywhere, and in Central America too — Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala, you guys are all great, I'm gonna try to get something so I can get down there and do you guys justice and do it right."

Souza went on to confirm that his first two solo shows will take place in Florida late next month: at Piper's in Fort Lauderdale on September 27 and at the Brass Mug in Tampa on September 28. Zetro will also embark on a three-date tour of Australia in early February 2026.

"I have a great set that I'm gonna play," Souza said. "It shouldn't affect anything EXODUS does [on any of the band's upcoming tours] because I'm completely playing absolute different songs that I know they won't play. So if you go see them and you go see me, you are gonna see two different shows. I mean, a couple of the songs are gonna be the same, but not for the most part. The sets are gonna be completely different… I hope you like the set I'm gonna play 'cause it's really old-school deep cuts, and TESTAMENT stuff — well, LEGACY — and definitely EXODUS songs that have not either been played or haven't been played in so long that it's gonna be a treat to play them."

Regarding the possibility of shows in other parts of the globe, Zetro said: "We'll be booking the rest of the world whenever, as the offers come in. And I'm gonna tell you right now, if the offers aren't right, I'm not coming. It's that simple. I'm not gonna try to knock myself dead to go out there. Not at this time. That's why I'm doing this the way I wanna do it."

Backing Souza on stage at the shows — billed simply as ZETRO — will be the following musicians:

* Zakk Frye (SLIKK WIKKED) - Rythm Guitar/Backup Vocals

* Kyle Smith (SLIKK WIKKED) - Lead Guitar

* Andrew Dewar (VICIOUS INTENT) - Drums

* Donny "Death" Weissinger (NASTY TRAST, HATE GRENADE) - Bass

Zetro previously spoke about what fans can expect from his return to the stage on a recent episode of Zetro's Toxic Vault. He said: "I'm not gonna do any [songs from] TENET. And I'm not doing any DUBLIN DEATH PATROL. So let's just get that out. The TENET record — if you guys love the TENET record 'Sovereign' that came out in 2009 — it was myself, Jed Simon, Byron Stroud, Gene Hoglan and Glen Alvelais, we're not doing any of those songs, because I wanna do TENET again. I would like to play some concerts with those guys, so I felt that I really didn't wanna exploit that by playing those songs. Basically, what I'm going to be playing is TESTAMENT [material from the] LEGACY [days], because, again, I want you guys to know — I never played in TESTAMENT; I only played in LEGACY. They became TESTAMENT after I was out of the band. I know they are TESTAMENT songs now, but they were LEGACY songs before and songs that I wrote and actually recorded. So I feel very comfortable playing those. And, obviously, I'll be playing EXODUS stuff as well. What I won't be playing of EXODUS — I will not be playing any 'Bonded By Blood', and I will not be playing any of Rob's [Dukes] era songs."

Zetro continued: "I have so many songs in my own catalog and songs that have never been played live or it's been — what? — 35 years since they've been played or longer. There's songs on this list that I've never played live before. So I thought that instead of giving you guys the same show you might have seen before, I am trying to give you a different show, something when you come and see my band play, you'll hear the songs you won't necessarily hear if you go see EXODUS — or maybe even TESTAMENT. I know Chuck [Billy, TESTAMENT singer] plays some of the [early] songs sometimes, like he'll do an album in its entirety and stuff, and then they'll get played, but the songs, obviously, that I've picked, you guys have never heard me sing 'em before other than on the LEGACY demo. So that's gonna be a lot of fun. And again, songs that I have never played, I think. I think there's a couple of them on there that are absolute surprises that I don't think the band ever played them, and I know we didn't play them in South America. So if I'm looking at the songs that we are going to play, there's maybe, maybe four that you've heard me sing live, maybe. I can't remember. I know we've been going to South America a lot since I rejoined EXODUS back in 2014, and we've played multiple sets down there. But looking at it, I'm gonna say maybe four songs that you might've heard. The rest you've never heard me sing before."

Steve added: "I wanted to do that anyway. I have such a big catalog of songs through my EXODUS years, and I wanted to play some of those songs, some of the songs that either the band never played or does not play anymore. And they're good songs, and they're heavy. And it's something I wanted to do."

As for the possibility of writing and recording new music, Zetro said: "I have to be honest. Right now I kind of don't want to. There's so many songs in my catalog that I could play that you'd rather hear, in my eyes, than going out and trying to write a Dio record or an Ozzy record or a Zetro record. Right now anyway, that's what I wanna do. That could change.

"Again, I've said this a hundred times, my catalog with EXODUS and with TESTAMENT and HATRIOT, and if I started playing some DUBLIN DEATH PATROL songs or even TENET songs, those are five bands that have all done things," he added. "And another thing. I've done an AC/DC tribute since 2009. It's a good chance you're gonna hear some AC/DC. So I'm making it fun. I'm gonna make it fun."

As for how many tracks will be in his set, Zetro said: "17 songs, I think. I'd say 16 or 17 songs. Some of the songs are long, so I'm gonna say 90 minutes, or it should be close to 90 minutes. So we'll see what happens with that. Maybe we'll add more. I don't know. I doubt it. What I wanted to do is concentrate on these songs that have been chosen and the ones that we're gonna play. And I really want them to be absolutely tight and absolutely performed like they sound on the record. My whole take is if you make the songs sound like they sound on the record, you've done everything you can do to bring them across. Vocally, and I'll be honest with you, I sang the best I have ever sung on that last [EXODUS] tour I did [in late 2024] with HAVOK. I was on fire vocally. And I think a lot of [that has to do with] me keeping my weight down and that sort of thing. I walk six miles every morning. I started playing pickleball the other day.

"I know that I'm 61," Zetro added. "I know that time, it's creeping on me, but I see a lot of artists go out and I cringe when I see them perform because it's just so awful. It's just awful and maybe time to hang it up. And if I felt that way about myself, well, I wouldn't be doing this because I'm the first one to throw the stone at that. But I think there's a lot of validity here. And … that's why I'm doing this — I wanna play some of the songs that I recorded over the years that I never, ever, ever got to play live."

SLIKK WIKKED is a metal/thrash band that was started in 2013 by Zakk Frye in Rochester, New York. Since then, they have released two EPs, including the thrash anthem "Black Wind Of Death", followed by the full-length album "Savage", all of which are available on YouTube and Bandcamp. Zakk also owns and runs 10th Ward Productions, the team helping bring Zetro back to the masses.

Zakk told BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "We will be performing a full 90-minute set of all the deep classics from EXODUS and TESTAMENT/LEGACY. And also ripping tunes from HATRIOT and even AC/DC. This will be an action-packed balls-to-the-wall metal show for all Zetro fans. They will not want to miss this."

Any venues interested in booking Zetro dates can contact Zakk Frye at 10th Ward Productions via [email protected].

Seven months ago, it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with Souza and had welcomed back Rob Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which, as stated above, later became TESTAMENT). He remained in EXODUS until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes became the singer of EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and stayed until 2014, when Souza returned.

Souza discussed his most recent split with EXODUS during a previous episode of Zetro's Toxic Vault. Addressing the reasons for his departure, Zetro said in part: "I've been doing this since 1986 —1986, in June, I joined EXODUS for the very first time. I was 22 years old. I'm now 61. So to have kind of a rollercoaster ride in music has actually been kind of exciting. It kept my life going. Certain things happen and certain things go on, and you kind of have to deal with them as they happen, like anything."

Clarifying that he "did not quit" EXODUS and "was let go", Souza continued: "I don't read much of what goes on the Internet. With no disrespect to anybody, I don't give a fuck what anybody thinks about me or what you say… But I was made privy by my son of something Gary [Holt, EXODUS guitarist and main songwriter] had responded to me saying that I didn't quit; I was let go. And I have to agree with his analogy. Being in a band is like a marriage — it truly is — and the marriage was over. And it was. Now, I was never gonna quit, meaning maybe I guess I would never leave the marriage, for whatever reason. But I truly think that it was probably the right thing for me especially, and I hope it's the right thing for them as well."

Regarding his mindset after his latest departure from EXODUS, Souza said: "People were calling me — my friends and my family — asking me if I was okay. And I was fine. I was, like, 'I'm great.' I'm really, really happy and more content. And again, we're in April now, and this went down in January. And actually, I knew in December — I knew before anybody knew, before it was announced. And I was cool with it."

Speaking directly to the EXODUS fans, Zetro said: "I'm gonna miss you guys. I really am. But for me, my life has changed a lot. What I liked when I was younger in my twenties and my thirties are not necessarily what I'm into anymore. I love my family. I mean, I came home and got married to Vickie, who I've been with for 17 years, and she is the love of my life. And you know how hard it is to go away from the love of my life at this point, at 61 years old for five weeks, six weeks at a time? It wasn't easy for me, even though it may not have shown on stage, and it definitely didn't show when I was with you guys, with you fans, and anybody that approached me because I would never want anyone to have an awful experience with me. But I think it was time, honestly.

"I had told Gary, and I told them that I would like to do this till I was 70 and probably not much more than that, but I think in the back of my mind I think I was kind of already done with the rigorous life of touring, 'cause it's very demanding," Souza admitted. "And the business doesn't care about what you have going on. [I'll] give you an example — in 2016, my mother died and I was in El Salvador on tour. I should have been at her bedside, but I wasn't, because I had to do this. I've had dogs pass. I've missed graduations from my children. Any musician that has been in my position can absolutely relate with this, because it is part of it. And a lot of times people don't necessarily think of that. And then there's the guys, there's the musicians that really like to do this, and they'll go out and they'll hit it hard. They'll go from one thing to another."

Elaborating on his reasons for wanting to spend less time on the road, Zetro said: "I've changed over the past few years, even in the last 10 years since I've been back. And I think I'm more interested in what's going on in my house and around what I'm doing here. I like to see my dogs every day. I have three pugs that absolutely love. I have a grandson now. I never get to see them. I wanna see my wife every day. I wanna sleep in my bed every day. It's been something that mentally has gone on and changed. But again, I would've never quit because I'm not a quitter in that type of respect. Everybody's, 'Oh, well, you quit in 2004.' No, I had to leave the band because I had a union job, three little kids and a wife, and I was trying to balance working as a foreman, as a union job, being a father, coaching baseball and soccer, and being a husband and playing in EXODUS, and I couldn't balance all three. The thing that I loved the most was playing in EXODUS, but, unfortunately, it could not take care of my wife and my kids and ballerina signups, baseball signups. The business wasn't paying that much at the time, so I needed to go and take care of my family… So coming back into the band in 2014, kids are grown, I'm set in my job. I was very, very excited. And again, I had a really good time over the last 10 years playing in the band. And it was one of those things that I have to say I'm kind of glad that I've ended up where I'm at right now, I don't like airports anymore. I don't like sleeping on the tour bus anymore… So I'm not saying that this was a decision that I would've made, but I'm saying for myself and to have a few months to look at it, it was definitely the right decision."

Souza went on to say that EXODUS fans should continue to support the band now that Dukes has returned to the group.

"I look at it now as, what about all you guys that are big fans of Rob's era? Just think — now you get to come back and see Rob maybe for the next 10 years and see him continue on," Zetro said. "So if you were fans of his era, like you were fans of my era, or both eras — I know there's some of you [that are] 'I'm [Team] Zetro' or 'I'm [Team] Rob', or whatever, 'I'm cool with whatever EXODUS does,' I get it. And I totally understand that, and I respect every one of you for those things. But now maybe for the last part of the band they get to enjoy Rob and Rob's era of the band. I mean, Gary's gonna continue to write music and record music. And Gary Holt doesn't know how to write a shitty riff. Okay? So you EXODUS fans know what you're gonna get from that, and that's what I have to say."

Souza also addressed the possibility of another reunion with EXODUS down the line, saying: "Will I ever grace the stage with them? No, definitely not. I think it's been done. This was the third time that I had joined the band, so I think it would be a bit redundant to try to do this or do this again. So just so you guys wanna know, I have no desire to do that ever again. It's been done. If you saw my last concert in Los Angeles at the Regent [in December 2024], then you truly saw the last concert that Zetro will ever sing with EXODUS."

Zetro added that he went out on top, both in term of his live performance with EXODUS and his relationship with the band's fans.

"If you saw us on the last tour with HAVOK, then, honestly, I was singing better than I've ever sung through the years," Souza said. "So I don't feel that it was something that, vocally… I did my job — I did my job quite well — and even they'll tell you that. And the fans, you guys know that I bring it. Every time I come, I bring it. And that's just the way it is. And if you walked up to me for a picture or an autograph, I never would say no and I've never pushed you guys away. I would hang out and talk to you about stuff. How many of you fans have spent time after the show talking to me about whatever? Horror, movies, metal sports, whatever. I'll sit out there and talk to you guys 'cause I've never considered myself above anybody."

Asked what specifically he didn't enjoy about the touring lifestyle, Zetro said: "Too much time in the day. Waiting to wait. It's a lot of waiting. Going to an airport, waiting four hours for the flight, getting on the flight for five hours, getting to where you've gotta go. Then you have another six-hour layover before you have another five-hour flight. And line one, line two, security this, security that. I don't have the patience for that anymore. The bus — I know this sounds very pompous. I was very fortunate to get to tour in a bus. I know bands that do not tour in buses… But for me, the bunk started to be very, very uncomfortable. And the only time I could get in there was when I truly had to sleep. But as soon as I woke up, I got up. So there's too much time in a day for you to go to museums or comic bookstores or me to go buy toys and whatever I do on the road. It is just a lot of downtime, and I feel as now 61 years old, I wanna do other things in that downtime. And I don't wanna be doing this, and all of a sudden I end up getting sick or my wife end up getting sick and one of my children, and I have to come home and I've got six months to live, or they've got six months to live and I've missed all of this with them and I missed it all. I don't want to do that anymore. I've missed too much over the years, and it's just kind of where I've been mentally — especially the last few years I've been thinking about that."

EXODUS played its first concert with Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dukes previously joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).