Ex-I PREVAIL Singer BRIAN BURKHEISER Releases Cover Of TAYLOR SWIFT's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Ex-I PREVAIL vocalist Brian Burkheiser has released a cover of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" under the SCATTERBRAIN banner.

Burkheiser, whose split with I PREVAIL was announced in May, shared the following statement via his publicist, Atom Splitter PR: "To my fans: This year forced me to pivot in ways I never expected, and it tested me more than I can explain. But through it all, your support has meant everything.

"I'm excited to finally share a song with you. I chose this cover because it truly resonates with me and serves as a nod to what first sparked my career.

"I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music, but for now, I'm grateful to have found a way to put a piece of art into the world."

Five months ago, Burkheiser claimed that "an unresolved dispute" with his former band had prevented him from releasing his new solo music.

On August 25, Brian took to his social media to write: "Due to an unresolved dispute with my former band I PREVAIL, I am being blocked from releasing my song 'Phases', as well as other new music.

"I'm deeply disappointed, but I'm doing everything I can to move things forward.

"I want to thank my family, friends, and most importantly, my fans for their unwavering support."

Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation in 2013 but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Eric Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

I PREVAIL announced in May that it was "mutually parting ways" with Burkheiser. A month and a half later, Burkheiser posted a series of Instagram Stories in which he claimed there was "no beef" between him and his now-former bandmates. "I love every single one of those guys whether they know it or not," Burkheiser wrote. However, he added that he believed he "didn't deserve how things went down" regarding the circumstances surrounding his departure, before clarifying, "But it doesn't mean they are bad people. I did try to communicate more and I wish that they would've talked to me more," Burkheiser wrote. "But if it took it coming down to this to teach the world this lesson then I'm OK with that because I want to rekindle my friendships with those guys one day."

Burkheiser went on to say that he was proud of Vanlerberghe, who has since become I PREVAIL's primary singer, and encouraged fans to buy tickets to the "Summer Of Loud" tour featuring I PREVAIL, BEARTOOTH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and PARKWAY DRIVE.

I PREVAIL's fourth studio album, "Violent Nature" arrived in September via Fearless.

Press photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR