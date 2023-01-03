Ex-IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Announces 2023 Latin American Tour

Ex-IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno will embark on a tour of Latin America in late January. "The Beast Resurrection Tour" will feature support from NOTURNALL and ELECTRIC GYPSY.

Earlier today (Tuesday, January 3),Stjepan Juras, a MAIDEN fan and author of many MAIDEN-related books, who has been taking care of Paul while he has been receiving physiotherapy treatments in Croatia, shared the following update on Di'Anno's health and future plans: "After a successful leg operation, it is now time for constant walking exercises and physiotherapy.

"As the crowding campaign for Paul's recovery is over, he is leaving Croatia in two weeks and returning to the UK, from where he is starting this tour.

"At the concerts in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, we announce a special guest from the big MAIDEN family, which will delight many fans. This tour will also have special t-shirts with a new visual, and a carefully designed tour book.

"We will soon publish a list of all support bands outside of Brazil, as well as many other details.

"Paul thanks you all for your support and says that this tour is a victory for him and a big mental milestone that will give him extra strength to complete his recovery. Namely, he still has a few months of work left before he can fully stand on his feet.

"Expect new dates and new continents in the very near future. See you!"

Last month, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier last year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his recent knee operation.

Di'Anno recorded two classic albums with IRON MAIDEN — a self-titled effort in 1980 and "Killers" in 1981 — before being fired and replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He went on to front a number of other bands, including KILLERS and BATTLEZONE, and released several solo records.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery on September 12, 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

Last month, Paul was joined by Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, for three concerts in Greece, where they played songs from MAIDEN's first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers".

Last May, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia.

Harris, whose group kicked off the 2022 leg of its "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour at the 22,000-capacity Arena Zagreb, came out before the show to greet a wheelchair-bound Di'Anno and chat with him for a few minutes.

After his friendly meeting with Harris, Di'Anno stuck around long enough to watch some of MAIDEN's performance before leaving near the end of the set to avoid a huge traffic jam after the show.

Also in May, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in a documentary about Di'Anno, to be directed by Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the MOTÖRHEAD icon.