Ex-LOSTPROPHETS Singer IAN WATKINS's Alleged Killers Identified; Former Girlfriend Speaks Out On His Death

Two men appeared in court on Monday (October 13) after being charged with the murder of former LOSTPROPHETS frontman Ian Watkins. The disgraced singer was stabbed to death on Saturday (October 11) at a prison in northern England, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offenses.

Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, appeared separately before Judge Dunne at Leeds magistrates court.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in Leeds crown court on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Watkins had his throat slashed at British maximum security prison HMP Wakefield after inmates were unlocked from their cells.

A statement from West Yorkshire police on Monday said: "Detectives have charged two men with murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Wakefield on Saturday.

"Ian Watkins, 48, was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (11 October).

"Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, both of HMP Wakefield have both been charged with murder.

"They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning."

Watkins's attackers reportedly slashed his jugular, causing Ian to die from blood loss.

A source told The Sun: "[Ian] was targeted by another inmate who shanked him in the neck. Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly — but there was nothing they could do, and they could not save him. It was a horrific scene, with blood everywhere and alarms and sirens going off. Police and ambulances were called and the whole prison was locked down with all cons confined to their cells."

Watkins's former girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics, who was instrumental in exposing his crimes, told the Daily Mail about Ian's murder: "This is a big shock, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. I was always waiting for this phone call. He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered the prison. I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief."

Mjadzelics, who had reportedly suffered with PTSD and self-harming issues as a result of her relationship with Watkins, added: "I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did. I am relieved, I feel like a weight has been lifted from my head.

"This is the second time someone has slashed his throat. I expected it to have happened earlier. He's been in there for almost 13 years."

Watkins was previously stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023. On that occasion, he suffered non life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates before being freed by prison officers six hours later.

In 2013, Watkins was convicted of 13 child sex offenses. These crimes only came to light following a drug investigation.

After Watkins was arrested in 2012 for drug charges, which included possession of methamphetamines and cocaine, police searched his property and computer, where they found "overwhelming evidence that he was a pedophile," according to the Guardian. At least 90 photos were found in his possession displaying indecent photos of children ages ranging from 2 to 14 years old.

Six people came forward to make allegations against Watkins before he was finally arrested and jailed for 35 years, the report from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) found.

Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape. He also admitted conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault involving children, seven involving taking, making or possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Ian initially claimed he was the "victim of a malicious campaign" against him, telling police during interviews he was being stalked by "a crazed fan" and other people had access to his computers.

Watkins's disgusted LOSTPROPHETS bandmates called it quits in 2013, just before the frontman pleaded guilty to his crimes. They subsequently formed a new group, named NO DEVOTION.

LOSTPROPHETS formed in 1997 and sold 3.5 million albums in their 16-year career. They scored a No. 1 hit at Modern Rock radio in 2004 with the track "Last Train Home".

In August 2019, Watkins was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone while in prison. He was found with the phone in his cell at HMP Wakefield.

Watkins allegedly used the phone between March 4, 2018 and March 10, 2018 to contact a woman he previously had a relationship with and later hid the phone inside his anus while serving time at the prison.

Watkins was removed from his cell after officers received intelligence he was illegally storing a phone.

The singer told jurors that he hid the phone in prison because he was threatened by two fellow inmates, but he refused to name the men who allegedly ordered him to look after the device.

Watkins said his fellow inmates at HMP Wakefield were "murderers and handy," adding, "You would not want to mess with them."