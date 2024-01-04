Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Executive-Produces New Film 'Bunker Heights'

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has executive-produced the upcoming feature film "Bunker Heights". The 59-year-old musician, who also appears in the movie, says: "It's always such a pleasure working with Drew Fortier on any creative endeavor and his knack for making engaging horror films is second to none. I'm glad to be a part of this amazing new story."

"Bunker Heights" is a genre-bending farce that delves into the complexities of a troubled city facing a catastrophic crisis. Blending elements of crime, horror, and dark comedy, the film offers a gripping narrative that follows the lives of its citizens as they navigate the looming threat that jeopardizes their very existence.

Written and directed by Fortier under the production of Hannah Fierman ("V/H/S", "Dark Circles", "Siren"),the film boasts mesmerizing special effects crafted by Deryk Wehrley ("Late Checkout", "Crust"),alongside captivating cinematography courtesy of Gordon Cameron ("Her Name Was Christa").

Principal photography for the film took place in secret with a budget of $30,000 and is currently in post-production with no set release date.

As "Bunker Heights" enters its post-production phase, the suspense continues to build with anticipation, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. While the official release date remains undisclosed, the film's blend of gripping storytelling and ensemble cast guarantees a viewing experience that will captivate audiences.

"Bunker Heights" stars:

* Drew Fortier ("Dwellers", "Side Effects May Vary")

* Hannah Fierman ("V/H/S", "Siren", "Dark Circles")

* Chaney Morrow ("Wrong Turn", "Haunt")

* Paul T Taylor ("Hellraiser: Judgement", "Sin City")

* Floyd Ewing Jr. ("The Dead Next Door", "Robot Ninja")

* Douglas Esper ("Dwellers", "Trivial")

* James L Edwards ("Her Name Was Christa", "Side Effects May Vary")

* Daniel John Kearney ("Crust", "Watchdog")

* LC Holt ("You're Next", "V/H/S 2")

* Xander Goldman ("Macabre Mountain", "Massacre Academy")

* Christopher Robin Koch

The cast also includes various talent from the music world such as:

* David Ellefson (ex-MEGADETH, THE LUCID)

* Violent J (INSANE CLOWN POSSE)

* Vinnie Dombroski (SPONGE, THE LUCID)

* Lance Eric (ex-BANG TANGO, COLOR OF CHAOS)

* James Leg (BLACK DIAMOND HEAVIES)

* Bass Amp (FIRST JASON)

A trailer is available below.

Ellefson previously produced "Dwellers", a found-footage horror film written, directed and starring Fortier. The movie has been described as "'C.H.U.D.' if it were shot like 'The Blair Witch Project'." The film stars Fortier, James L. Edwards ("Her Name Was Christa"),Douglas Esper ("The Nutshell") and Omar Baig ("Let's Make A Movie"). It also features cameos from Ellefson and former MUSHROOMHEAD vocalist Jeff Hatrix.