  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Explains Why He 'Passed On' Auditioning For DAVID LEE ROTH's Band In 1990

March 9, 2023

Former MEGADETH guitarist Jeff Young has told Canada's The Metal Voice in a new interview that he "passed on" auditioning for David Lee Roth's solo band in 1990, not long after exiting the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. "Jason Becker got the [gig], which I'm glad, because that gave him a chance to do one really killer project before he got sick," Jeff explained, referencing the fact that Jason has been living with ALS for over 30 years. "And he was a buddy of mine. Once I saw his movie, I was really glad I passed on it. I was being managed by Diamond Dave management, and that's how I got that offer."

Asked if he didn't think that was the "right fit" for the Roth gig, Jeff said: "No, I turned it down… I thought he'd end up in Vegas. And that was all the way back then. And where did he end up? I might have ESP or something.

"I just don't really like [Roth's] voice, to be honest," Young explained. "And now I've since learned he's a lunatic. I made a great choice. He's nuts."

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing leader Dave Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

Young and another former MEGADETH member, bassist David Ellefson, are currently involved in KINGS OF THRASH, which will release a live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" on March 24 via Cleopatra Records. The 17-song set, featuring performances of MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!", was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar). The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.

Find more on Megadeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).