Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Explains Why He 'Passed On' Auditioning For DAVID LEE ROTH's Band In 1990

Former MEGADETH guitarist Jeff Young has told Canada's The Metal Voice in a new interview that he "passed on" auditioning for David Lee Roth's solo band in 1990, not long after exiting the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. "Jason Becker got the [gig], which I'm glad, because that gave him a chance to do one really killer project before he got sick," Jeff explained, referencing the fact that Jason has been living with ALS for over 30 years. "And he was a buddy of mine. Once I saw his movie, I was really glad I passed on it. I was being managed by Diamond Dave management, and that's how I got that offer."

Asked if he didn't think that was the "right fit" for the Roth gig, Jeff said: "No, I turned it down… I thought he'd end up in Vegas. And that was all the way back then. And where did he end up? I might have ESP or something.

"I just don't really like [Roth's] voice, to be honest," Young explained. "And now I've since learned he's a lunatic. I made a great choice. He's nuts."

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing leader Dave Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

Young and another former MEGADETH member, bassist David Ellefson, are currently involved in KINGS OF THRASH, which will release a live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" on March 24 via Cleopatra Records. The 17-song set, featuring performances of MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!", was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar). The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.