Ex-MUSHROOMHEAD Singer JEFFREY HATRIX On Going 'Fully Natural' In His Cancer Battle: 'I Don't Believe In The Big Medicine Way Of Treatment'

In a new interview with Neeka Rogers of Metal Nation, Jeffrey Hatrix, also known as Jeffrey Nothing (born Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick),formerly the haunting voice and co-founder behind Cleveland's pioneering alterna-metal and industrial collective MUSHROOMHEAD, spoke about his ongoing battle with cancer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET) "I, unfortunately, lost my wife Stacy [to cancer] in April of 2024, and within a month I had been diagnosed myself. And I right then made the decision I was gonna fully natural [in my treatment for the disease]. I sometimes got messages from people, 'Rest in peace. Then you won't be here next year at this time.' But I don't believe in the big medicine way of treatment. I think it's what a lot of people end up being scared into. And I think if you do a little searching, you might find something that keeps you here without taking so much away."

Jeffrey, who is now a born-again Christian, continued: "So I did that treatment, and for one week I actually lived on grapes and grape juice — nine tinctures, two capsules three times a day for eight weeks. But I had, in that same time, spent time in my sauna. And a little while later I started hiking a lot. And I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, but I also just like the exercise. Getting off the couch is very important. And I'm not gonna get to where I'm running marathons — I ran a lot when I was young, but I'm not really a fan now — but walking a lot, it helps you physically a lot, but it's also a cool thing just getting out in nature and experiencing life that way."

This past March, just two months after revealing he was battling cancer, Hatrix took to his Facebook to write: "Just wanted to give an update on my situation and say Thank You All Sincerely, so much for the caring and help. Yesterday started the 7th of my 8 week Alternative Medicine treatment journey. I am pain free since the start and I truly believe that this is Working. I hope you and yours are all doing well. If you aren't, they can help with a multitude of conditions. (Read the testimonials). Contact: morseshealthcenter.com".

In February, Hatrix's daughter Mea wrote on his Gofundme account that his "alternative medicine treatment" consisted of "9 tinctures and 2 capsules. 3 times a day over the course of 8 weeks, not 6 as his dyslexic brain first told him," she said. "This protocol is from Morse Healthcare out of Florida and it goes with a diet of Fruit and Vegetables and daily visits to his steam sauna."

When Jeffrey revealed his cancer diagnosis in January, he wrote that he "really wanted to keep this to myself" but eventually made the decision to go public it in order to raise funds for his treatment.

"I was diagnosed a couple months ago," he said at the time. "It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank You for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot."

The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $24,000 and has currently raised more than $23,000.

Jeffrey's wife Stacy died in April 2024 after a long battle with cancer. She was only 38 years old.

In August 2024, Jeffrey Hatrix sued MUSHROOMHEAD's drummer and producer Steve "Skinny" Felton, alleging copyright infringement and failure to pay him royalties that he is owed.

Hatrix, who left MUSHROOMHEAD in 2018, claimed in the lawsuit, which was obtained by BLABBERMOUTH.NET, that he had not received royalties for his music "for several years at least", despite the fact that he wrote or helped write 148 songs during his time with the band.

Hatrix's attorney Ronald Stanley told Cleveland.com that Hatrix was seeking at least $3.5 million, but clarified that "we don't know all what he is entitled to yet."

Jeffrey left MUSHROOMHEAD in March 2018, stating: "I am coming to you today with a heavy heart to announce that I am leaving MUSHROOMHEAD. It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career." The vocalist went on to thank "the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans" for the "once in a lifetime privilege" of performing for them while touring and recording with the group.

A few months later, Hatrix discussed his exit while appearing on the "ADHD" podcast, saying that "my issue was there was only one chief [Steve Felton], and that's not how it started. That really catapulted us all backwards. I feel like we could have done so much more… Things could have all been different and friendly, but I don't believe my former band has that in their vocabulary. I never wanted it like that. It's odd."

He added: "I left the band because I couldn't do it anymore. I stayed for a long time for the fans and it just got to be like, 'Sorry I just can't do it anymore.' I was trying to leave on semi-amicable terms and then that never happened… I got to the point where I didn't even want to go on tour anymore. There was one tour where I felt like I was in need of having every tooth pulled out of my head. The stress was so bad, it felt like that. That ended up not being the case. Once I got home, I was fine. Sometimes a bus can feel like a prison cell or your bunk can feel like a casket or you're doing time or you're not even alive anymore… When it was cool, I liked it. When it became somebody's little game, for lack of a better word, it became very ugly and something I wanted to get out of as soon as I could."