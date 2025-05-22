Ex-RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Never Wanted To Copy RONNIE JAMES DIO: I Tried 'Putting My Own Stamp' On The Songs

In a new interview with author/journalist Joel Gausten, former RAINBOW singer Ronnie Romero was asked about the challenges of putting his own stamp on performing material that was originally sung by legendary singers Ronnie James Dio, Joe Lynn Turner, Graham Bonnet, Ian Gillan and David Coverdale while also honoring the songs as they were written and recorded. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, that's exactly the challenge. And that was exactly the challenge, because I will never even attempt to try to get to that level. We are talking about singers, and especially Ronnie [James Dio], who I would say he created that kind of sound for, and that kind of path for, rock singers and heavy metal singers. So, he is probably the godfather of singers in terms of interpretation and that kind of voice and that kind of aggressiveness on the way he was singing. Also with Joe, with Graham, with Gillan, because we were doing DEEP PURPLE songs also with [David] Coverdale, all those guys.

"I don't think the people, [I don't think] they [would] love to see a carbon copy of a guy just trying to do a copy of the original singers," Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, explained. "So for me it was always like a little space, a little gap in between of, I would try to go as close as possible to the original, respecting the original singer, but also I need[ed] to put my own interpretation and my own performance. The people, they don't wanna see a copy, but also they don't wanna hear something so different, because especially the RAINBOW songs with Dio, they are so deep in the head of the people that if you go too separate, they just don't like it. So for me, there was a little gap in between where I can go close to the original, but also putting my own stamp and not sounding weird for anybody. So there is a lot of people to please in a little space. [Laughs] So it was a challenge, but it was fun — at the end, it was fun, because, obviously, Ritchie [Blackmore, RAINBOW guitarist and founder] gave me all the confidence to do it in my own way. And I tried to do my best paying tribute to all those singers."

Romero made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

Romero told Metal Shock Finland about his performances with RAINBOW: "I feel really good with my job, because I tried to make justice, not just to the songs, but all these singers — Ronnie James Dio, Joe Lynn Turner, Graham Bonnet, Ian Gillan and David Coverdale. I just tried to sing the songs in my own way and my own style, and I think the people appreciate that. I'm not just a copy of the other singers. I prefer to sing like Ronnie Romero singing these songs of Ronnie James Dio and David Coverdale and whatever. And I think the people prefer that, and they really appreciate the situation, because I think the people don't like to see a guy or pay for a ticket to see a guy try to sing like Ronnie James Dio. It's not a good idea. So I feel really good with my job and I know the people and the fans that have sent me messages and told me that they really appreciated [how I interpreted the songs]."

In addition to RAINBOW, Romero has recorded and/or toured with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN, ELEGANT WEAPONS, SUNSTORM and VANDENBERG.

Eight years ago, Romero told Stargazed about how he first discovered hard rock: "I grew up in a family of musicians, so it was very easy to me to go into that. My father was a huge hard rock fan, and, of course, the first band that he show me was DEEP PURPLE, and they just blew me away. I mean, there are so many other bands that I love, like JOURNEY, DREAM THEATER, MASTERPLAN, KANSAS, QUEEN, but there is a special connection between DEEP PURPLE, my father (RIP) and me."