Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA: 'I've Always Tried To Push Forward As An Artist And Musician'

In a new interview with Polyend, former SEPULTURA and current CAVALERA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera was asked how it feels to be widely regarded as one of the most influential metal drummers of all time. He said: "It feels great to receive that kind of acknowledgment, especially because I've always tried to push forward as an artist and musician. It means a lot. At the same time, I truly believe there's always more to learn."

As for how his relationship with drumming has evolved over the years, Igor said: "My relationship with drumming keeps evolving — I'm constantly exploring new ideas and perspectives, which keeps the instrument exciting and alive for me. Everything starts with rhythm. Before melody, before harmony — there's pulse. Drumming comes from the inside. It's physical, but it's also emotional. It comes from the soul. It's something deeply instinctive and human. That's what has kept me connected to it all these years.

"My roots are in metal and punk, that raw energy, that urgency, that almost confrontational honesty," he explained. "That foundation shaped everything. But over time, I've become more interested in space, texture, repetition, and trance. The aggression is still there, but it's transformed. It's less about speed or power, and more about depth and intention."

Along with older brother Max Cavalera, Igor is a founding member of the Brazilian thrash metal band SEPULTURA. Igor is now the drummer for CAVALERA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SOULWAX, PETBRICK and other projects. Cavalera is one half of the DJ duo MIXHELL, an electronic music project he founded with his wife, Laima Leyton, in 2006. With MIXHELL, he has toured the globe, performing in festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival and Reading.

In 2013, Igor moved to London with his family and in 2016 joined the Belgian band SOULWAX, recording drums for their album "From Deewee" and touring as part of "Transient Program For Drums And Machinery". Soon after, he founded PETBRICK with Wayne Adams — a project that involved melting noise and crushing electronics over grinding drumming.

Igor has been performing live with analog modular gear, drum pads and visuals for intimate crowds at experimental festivals such as Dio Drone (Florence) and clubs such as Cafe Oto and Iklectik (London). His recent releases include "Aural Manifestations" on Damian Records in America and Deepthroat Records in Europe and "Alucinações Sônicas" on Hospital Productions.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

In 1996, Max Cavalera exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Photo courtesy of Earsplit PR