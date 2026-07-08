Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Is Already Working On His Next Solo Album: 'I Just Wanna Keep Writing'

In a new interview with Rock Radio UK TV, former SKID ROW singer Erik Grönwall spoke about the sole album he recorded with the band, "The Gang's All Here", which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. After the interviewer noted that he felt it was SKID ROW's best LP to date, Erik concurred. "I didn't have anything to do with the writing on that album, but when they sent me the songs, I felt the same way," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "[It sounded] like the SKID ROW that I grew up listening to. And, yeah, I love that album."

Reflecting on his time with SKID ROW, Erik said: "I was lucky to get the opportunity to be part of SKID ROW. And [former SKID ROW singer] Sebastian Bach has always been ... When I started singing, I listened to [SKID ROW's classic second album] 'Slave To The Grind' so many times, because I wanted to sing like him. I come from trying to sound like… When I started singing, I wanted to sound like Bon Scott [AC/DC], Sebastian Bach, Robert Plant [LED ZEPPELIN], all these great singers. And so I feel like I've had a lot of time to prepare for an album like that. So when I got the opportunity I was, like, 'Okay, I think I know what to do with this.' But then you always have fans that will prefer the original lineup. I'm the same as a fan. I have certain bands that I want the original lineup. So I totally get that perspective. But I think we had a really good thing together."

Grönwall, whose latest solo album, "Bad Bones", came out on May 22, was asked if he is focusing on his solo career moving forward instead of being "a gun for hire", as he was with SKID ROW and legendary German guitarist Michael Schenker. Erik said: "The door is always open for Michael. I love working with Michael. So I told them, because I had to say no to a couple of tours when I started working on this album, because I had to prioritize my time, and I wanted to get this album out there. And I e-mailed him, and I was, like, 'Michael, just so you know, I love touring with you. The reason I'm saying no now is because I have to focus on my own thing And I think you, of all people, know what that's like.' And he was, like, 'You rock.' So he knows that he can reach out to me anytime. But that being said, I am mainly focused on my own thing. And I already started working on writing songs for a new album. I feel like I just wanna keep writing. I wanna tour as much as possible, but it also has to make sense, obviously. I mean, I'm not gonna be everywhere. So, I just wanna do my thing, I guess."

Erik auditioned for "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life".

The 38-year-old Swedish-born musician, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, announced his departure from SKID ROW in March 2024, saying that it had become increasingly "difficult to prioritize" his health and full recovery as the lead singer of the group.

SKID ROW's longtime friend Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) handled lead vocals for the band's four concerts in late May 2024 and early June 2024, two months after Erik's exit from the group.

At the time of Grönwall's departure, SKID ROW members said in a statement that they were "proud" of what they had "created and accomplished with Erik" over the previous two years" and wished "nothing but the best to him and his health."

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

More recently, Erik sang on two of Michael Schenker's albums, 2024's "My Years With UFO" and 2025's "Don't Sell Your Soul". He also toured Europe and Japan with the legendary German guitarist.