Ex-SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO On Possible Autobiography: 'I've Got So Much S*** To Say That I Haven't Said'

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, legendary SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was asked if he has given any thought to the idea of writing his autobiography. Dave responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I honestly don't know, 'cause I feel like I'm still writing it. I'm still doing it. I don't know. I don't feel like it's the right time. I've still got some steam in me."

After Itter suggested that Lombardo has so much to write about, given his long history with not only SLAYER but also with crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and the hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS, among other projects, Dave concurred. "I've got so much shit to say [laughs] that I haven't said." He laughed again and added: "I'll give it a thought, but I don't see it happening anytime soon."

Lombardo was born in Havana, Cuba, relocating to Los Angeles when he was a mere two years old. He began playing drums as a teenager, and co-founded SLAYER (and created the band's logo) in 1981. Rolling Stone, in their list of the "100 Greatest Drummers Of All Time," dubbed him the "Cuban speed demon," Modern Drummer proclaimed him "The King", and Drummerworld gave him the title of "the godfather of double bass". Lombardo's eye-popping resume includes over 100 studio albums/recordings and includes both recorded and live stints with GRIP INC., FANTÔMAS, SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, VENAMORIS, MR. BUNGLE, MISFITS, John Zorn, TESTAMENT, EMPIRE STATE BASTARD and DEAD CROSS.

In a February 2025 interview with Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live!, Lombardo was asked to reflect on his time with SLAYER. He said: "I love it. I look back in retrospect and it's been amazing. How can you not? Shit happens, man. You have disagreements. Families argue. And so it is what it is. I'm happy to have been a part of such a legendary band, happy to have contributed to this genre that has loved me and supported me for my entire musical life."

He continued: "Like I said, shit happens, but it is what it is. I've been very fortunate that I've made a few friends along the way. And they've asked me to be in their bands. I've created several new bands or launched them, and still I feel there's so much more in me that I don't see it ending anytime soon. Until somebody pulls the plug, I'm still here, man. [Laughs]"

Lombardo was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He was later replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

Shortly after his dismissal, Lombardo said that he discovered that 90 percent of SLAYER's tour income was being deducted as expenses, including fees to management, costing the band millions and leaving them with about 10 percent to split four ways. While he and Tom Araya hired auditors to figure out what had happened, Lombardo said he was never allowed to see any of the information obtained.

Lombardo released a statement in February 2013 saying he "was denied access to detailed information and the necessary backup documents." He added: "I was told that I would not be paid until I signed a longform contract which gave me no written assurance of how much or on what basis management would deduct commissions, nor did it provide me access to the financial budgets or records for review. It also forbade me to do interviews or make statements having to do with the band, in effect a gagging order."

Dave previously opened about his departure from SLAYER while taking questions from the audience in March 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"I did my best to try to keep it together, but I couldn't go on, man," Dave said. "I had to step out, because you can't be shackled like that; nobody can take advantage of another person like that anymore. I did it for too many years, and I held my breath. Red flags kept going on in my books. It's, like, 'Really? I'm supposed to make more money? Why am I on the same salary? I'm making the exact same thing I've been making the past two years. And this is back in 2004. So I knew something was up. And I tried my best to work it out with the guys. I brought Tom into the picture. I had Tom in a hotel room with me talking to my attorney, and my attorney was telling him everything their management company had been doing to them for the past 30 freakin' years. And we had an accountant, a forensic accountant, ready to go in there and look at the stuff."

He continued: "Tom got bought out. Management flipped him over a couple of hundred grand — who knows how much? — and Kerry [King, SLAYER guitarist] as well, to keep quiet and go against Lombardo. So they turned their backs on me. And on the last day, when I'm at rehearsal with them — and I saved it all the way until the end — I said, 'Guys, we need a new business plan. You guys have been on the same business plan after 30 years. Now I'm an income participant. In other words, I 'm a percentage holder.' So if you're a percentage holder, you have the right, and you're contracted, as a percentage holder, you have the right to see where all the expenses are going. Because here you are getting paid off of net, and then out of 4.4 million dollars, the band gets 400 thousand dollars. Where's the four million? And that's just 2011. [The rest of the money went to] lawyers, accountant and the manager.

"For the past 30 years, they were doing that to the guys. And they took my information… I'll never forget the day…. I just said, 'Guys, look at this. This came from your accountant.' And it showed all the money. It wasn't showing where the money was going, it was just showing 'gross,' 'expenses,' 'net.' And out of that net, I made, on tour, in 2011, 67 thousand dollars. Kerry and Tom, that was about 114 thousand dollars they made on tour. So if you did about 60 shows, divide that up between 60 shows… Anybody have a calculator? No, not 60… Let's say about 90 shows per year: 30 in the spring, 30 in the summer and 30 shows in the winter, in the fall. So you break that up per show… Really? It's disgusting. I bust my ass up there playing drums. I mean, I am just sweating, I'm beat. And for the guy in the Hollywood Hills, for his facials, his manicures… No, I'm not gonna play for that. No."

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral (courtesy of Adrenaline PR)