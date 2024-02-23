Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares More INFECTIOUS GROOVES Rehearsal Video

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg has shared video of a reunited INFECTIOUS GROOVES rehearsing the song "Infectious Grooves" in preparation for the funk metal band's 2024 concert dates.

Jay wrote on his social media: "Here's a look at our first run-through of the song 'Infectious Grooves'.

"After my first week back on drums following my hip surgery in November, it felt so great to play with these shredders. Can't wait to rip it up in Orange County and all over Australia next month!"

Three months after Weinberg was fired from SLIPKNOT, the drummer announced that he will be joining INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by now-METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Mike Muir.

INFECTIOUS GROOVES has scheduled two U.S. shows next month — March 23 and March 24 at the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California — before embarking on a short tour of Australia in late March and early April.

Weinberg was recruited by INFECTIOUS GROOVES for the band's first live appearances since a one-off show in 2019 due to longtime drummer Brooks Wackerman's commitment to AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

"IG is beyond stoked and honored to be able to have the incredible Jay Weinberg to be the driving force as he beats the funk out of the drums on this run!" INFECTIOUS GROOVES announced on Instagram.

Added Weinberg: "It's an absolute honor to play with the legendary INFECTIOUS GROOVES on this incredibly exciting Australian tour! Playing with some of my favorite musicians, in one of the most beautiful countries, for some of the greatest fans of heavy music in the world…I couldn't be more thrilled to get started. See you all soon!"

In addition to Weinberg, Muir and Trujillo, INFECTIOUS GROOVES' 2024 lineup includes guitarists Dean Pleasants (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and Dave Kushner (ex-VELVET REVOLVER).

INFECTIOUS GROOVES was formed soon after Trujillo joined SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in 1989. Muir and Trujillo got together with some friends to write song that centered more around the bass, but with the intent of giving everyone else a whole lot of freedom.

"SEX PISTOLS and PARLIAMENT were my two favorite bands when I was young," commented Muir. "People think they're completely different but I saw a lot of similarities, even if musically they were categorized as completely different styles. There's something beautiful about breaking rules that never should have been made."

INFECTIOUS GROOVES 2024 tour dates:

March 23 - Garden Grove, California @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

March 24 - Garden Grove, California @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

March 30 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

March 31 - Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

April 01 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Bluesfest

April 04 - Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall

April 05 - Sydney, Australia @ UNSW Roundhouse