EXODUS/SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT Collaborates With NEVEN EYEWEAR

EXODUS and SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt has collaborated with Neven Eyewear, a high-quality eyewear company that has roots in the hardcore scene, on two collections of glasses: Blacklist and Collateral Damage.

The Blacklist collection doesn't play nice. Created with, these rectangular frames are made for loud lives and louder minds. Built with flexible hinges, non-slip nose pads, and a custom-etched version of Gary's iconic logo on the lens, each pair is designed to hold up when things get heavy. They don't follow trends — they crush them. With a look that hits like a power chord and details that nod to thrash history, every pair carries the energy of decades spent melting faces and breaking rules. The Collateral Damage collection takes it further with round geometric frames, equally marked by thrash history. Both are built to crush trends with durability, style, and distinction.

The Blacklist and Collateral Damage collections available as prescription eyeglasses and polarized sunglasses — vision approved, thrash ready.

Neven Eyewear is an innovative and high-quality yet affordable eyewear brand providing stylish and functional sunglasses, prescription eyewear, blue light glasses and accessories. Inspired by the palindrome "Never Odd Or Even," it is based on a mission to encourage customers to explore new horizons, no matter how they get there." Neven Eyewear is based in Melbourne, Florida.

A revolutionary eyewear company, Neven is disrupting the industry with its unique blend of fashionable products, customer satisfaction and affordability.

All Neven sunglasses come with polarized lenses, anti-sea water coating and oleophobic coating, to assist with optimal performance and longevity.

Holt's memoir, "A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage to Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way",

"A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way" — which features a foreword by former EXODUS and current METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett — was released on April 1 via Hachette Books. In the book, written in collaboration with Adem Tepedelen, Holt presents an entertaining, personal memoir detailing his "destruction-laden" life and the origins of the thrash metal scene from the San Francisco Bay Area to its world dominance.

Holt joined EXODUS in 1981, shortly after the band's formation, and has been the group's main songwriter ever since. Holt has performed on every EXODUS album, and is considered highly influential in the world of thrash metal.

Holt began filling in for SLAYER guitarist Jeff Hanneman at live shows in 2011, and became the band's full-time co-guitarist as of 2013, while remaining a member of EXODUS. Holt played on SLAYER's final album, "Repentless", which came out in 2015.

In a June 2012 interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, SLAYER's Kerry King stated about Holt: "I always regard Gary as the Glenn Tipton of our era — really good, really polished and nobody talks about him. To this day, nobody really references [JUDAS] PRIEST and Tipton that much as guitar players and I feel the same way about Gary. EXODUS have a huge following but a little more overlooked than METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, ANTHRAX — the 'Big Four,' so to speak, so [it is great] to be able to bring him to the forefront and shove him down people's throats and say, 'Hey, this motherfucker kicks ass. Pay attention.'"

EXODUS's latest album, "Persona Non Grata", came out in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. A follow-up effort is expected in 2026.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

This past January, Souza was fired from EXODUS and was once again replaced by Dukes.