EXODUS's 'Blacklist' Featured In Season Two Of Spy Drama 'The Agency'

EXODUS's song "Blacklist", from the band's sixth studio album, 2004's "Tempo Of The Damned", is featured in a bar scene in episode two of season two of the spy drama "The Agency".

Commented EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt: "About a year ago I got an email about a show wanting some EXODUS music for an episode. That show happened to be my favorite show, 'The Agency' so of course I said fuck yes! It also happens to star Michael Fassbender who I'm told is a Metalhead and twice was told during SLAYER runs he was going to try to come to a show but never did. Now I get to hear shit we made on my favorite show! Season 2, episode 2! AWESOME!"

All ten episodes of "The Agency" season two were made available June 21 on Paramount+. The acclaimed spy thriller stars two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere.

"The Agency" follows Martian (Fassbender),a CIA agent living undercover in his own life. Samia (Turner-Smith),his lover, is a political prisoner in Sudan, and he will do anything to try to save her, even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in. A knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission.

Originally announced in February 2023, right after the announcement that Showtime would be absorbed into the Paramount+ streaming service, the series, based on the long-running French series "Le Bureau Des Légendes" (2015-2020) and then known as "The Department", was described as a "political thriller," similar in theme to Showtime's "Homeland".

"The Agency" quickly became one of Paramount+'s biggest successes. Its first season drew 5.1 million cross-platform viewers globally during its first weekend, making it Showtime's most-watched new series and paving the way for season two.