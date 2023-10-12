  • facebook
EXTREME Releases Music Video For 'Hurricane'

October 12, 2023

Following the success of their latest album "Six", multi-platinum hard rockers EXTREME are back with a new music video for their single "Hurricane". The track, which features EXTREME's unique vocal interplay between Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt, mixes velvet-smooth harmonies and a delicately plucked melody that mirrors facing "the storm before the calm."

Written after the loss of a close friend, Nuno's songwriting serves as a reflection on his own experiences.

"We get crushed by losing someone," he notes. "Time passes and we calm down, but the pain never goes away."

"That's where Nuno shines, man," adds Gary. "Everyone looks at him as a guitar hero, but he's a songwriter first. This is a beautiful piece of music."

The video, also directed by Bettencourt, features all four band members, including drummer Kevin Figueiredo and bassist Pat Badger, individually confronting losses of their own. While each face these difficult and intimate moments throughout the video, they triumph in together finding the strength to continue on.

"Six" came out on June 9 via earMUSIC and landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

The first single from "Six" was "Rise", which has seen unprecedented success following its debut in March alongside a fiery music video which has received over three and a half million views to date. The critically acclaimed song has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

EXTREME's headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour stretches until December 16 and sees the band appear across the U.S., Australia, Japan and Europe, including special guests LIVING COLOUR (U.S., Australia and U.K. only) and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE (Europe only).

Photo credit: Jesse Lirola

