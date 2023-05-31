EXTREME Shares New Single 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' From Upcoming Album 'Six'

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME have released "Other Side Of The Rainbow", the fourth single from their much-anticipated new album "Six", due June 9 via earMUSIC. "Other Side Of The Rainbow" shows off EXTREME's more intimate side in the vein of previous singles such as the RIAA gold-certified, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "More Than Words", "Hole Hearted" and "Seven Sundays". "Other Side Of The Rainbow" is one of EXTREME's most soulful journeys, taking listeners into the depths of the human heart.

"Every once in a while, we'll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one," says frontman Gary Cherone. "It's a universal theme. It's about restoring someone's faith in love...we feel that it's the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody."

Citing Brian May, Eddie Van Halen and Neil Schon as particular influences, EXTREME co-founder and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt asks, "How do you play a blistering solo, making it feel like a rainbow?" He goes on to share, "It's a groove we've never done acoustically. It's got my favorite guitar solo it's an up-tempo, moving song."

EXTREME is currently gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe on its headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour. It stretches from August 2 to December 16 and will see the band appear across the U.S., Australia, Japan and Europe, including special guests LIVING COLOUR (U.S., Australia and U.K. only) and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE (Europe only). The tour has already sold-out dates in Hampton Beach, London, Melbourne, Tokyo, Amsterdam and more.

"Whatever you think an EXTREME album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Bettencourt. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True EXTREME fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old-school rock album. 'Six' is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'EXTREME 2.0'."

On "Six", EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members — Cherone (vocals),Bettencourt (guitar),Pat Badger (bass) and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) — buckled down at Bettencourt's home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la "Bill & Ted" as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things". They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on "Six".

Photo credit: Jesse Lirola