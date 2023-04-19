EXTREME Shares Two New Songs, Announces Tour With LIVING COLOUR

EXTREME's latest single "Rise" has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over two million views to date. The critically acclaimed song, from their new album "Six", due out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

The band — Gary Cherone (vocals),Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass) and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) — has today (April 19) shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: "Banshee" and "#Rebel".

"Banshee" is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit." "#Rebel" takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of EXTREME's sound. "We're calling out those trolls who can't back up their words," explains Cherone.

EXTREME will bring "Six"'s music to audiences across the globe on the "Thicker Than Blood" tour. The trek will see the band visit North America from August 2 to August 29 and Australia from September 6 to September 13, where they will be joined by special guests LIVING COLOUR. EXTREME will also continue to bring the "Thicker Than Blood" tour to audiences in Japan from September 17 to September 26.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 19 at noon (12:00 p.m.) local time and end on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "SIX" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local.

On "Six", EXTREME swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la "Bill & Ted" as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things". They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on "Six".

EXTREME tour dates:

Apr. 29 - May 4 - Cape Canaveral Trailer Village, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

May 6-7 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

Jun. 2 - Sao Paulo, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

Aug. 2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

Aug. 3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

Aug. 5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

Aug. 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

Aug. 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

Aug. 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

Aug. 11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

Aug. 12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

Aug. 14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

Aug. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

Aug. 17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

Aug. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

Aug. 19 - Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

Aug. 21 - Denver, CO - The Ogden #

Aug. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

Aug. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

Aug. 28 - Portland, OR - TBD #

Aug. 29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

Sep. 06 - Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

Sep. 08 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

Sep. 10 - Melbourne, AU - Forum #

Sep. 12 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

Sep. 13 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

Sep. 17 - Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

Sep. 19 - Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

Sep. 21 - Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

Sep. 25 - Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

Sep. 26 - Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

# with LIVING COLOUR