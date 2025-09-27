EXTREME's GARY CHERONE Contributes New Single 'America's Dream' To 'Reagan: Songs Inspired By The Film'

Curb Records releases the second of two companion albums produced for the 2024 "Reagan" film starring Dennis Quaid. The first was the August 29 release of the "Reagan" soundtrack and the latest release is the 11-track "Reagan: Songs Inspired By The Film" featuring original tracks from celebrated artists who drew inspiration from the themes, characters and heart of the film.

Gary Cherone, best known as the frontman of EXTREME, has unveiled his powerful new single "America's Dream". The song captures Cherone's signature mix of passion and urgency, delivering both a timely message and a timeless performance.

"America's Dream" was co-written by Cherone and Jon Levin (DOKKEN),who also contributes searing guitar work on the track. Rounding out the all-star lineup are Pat Badger (EXTREME) on bass and Eric Kretz (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) on drums, creating a formidable rhythm section that drives the song's intensity.

Cherone says: "'America's Dream' is a profession of faith in the great American experiment, that never ending work in progress in forming a more perfect union. In short, a love letter."

"Reagan: Songs Inspired By The Film" track listing:

01. "America's Dream" - Gary Cherone

02. "City On A Hill" - Travis Tritt

03. "I Saw The Time" - ALABAMA

04. "This Is America" - Wayne Newton

05. "Rancho Del Cielo" - Ricky Skaggs

06. "Always" - COMMODORES

07. "Keep On Moving" - MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

08. "I Knew It Would Be You" - Kathie Lee Gifford, Claude Kelly

09. "Do We Want To Win" - Tanya Tucker

10. "Do I Say Goodbye" - SWEET COMFORT BAND

11. "Start The World Over Again" - Lee Greenwood (co-written with Mike Curb and Ronald Reagan)

Veteran music and film producer Mark Joseph and Vince Emmett produced the song collection, while Tim Cook served as music supervisor for "Reagan: Songs Inspired By The Film".

Joseph says: "We were so pleased to have an eclectic and amazing group of artists come alongside the project. It was great to partner with Mike Curb and the Curb Records team to bring these collections out."

Joseph and the creative team behind the music for 2024's hit feature film starring Dennis Quaid, "Reagan", also received a nomination in the "Public Choice" category by the prestigious World Soundtrack Awards, presented by Film Fest Gent based in Ghent, Belgium. The awards will be given out in Ghent on October 15.

"Reagan: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" showcases the music heard in the film itself. Artists who contributed new recordings for the film included Bob Dylan who sang "Don't Fence Me In", while KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons crooned "Stormy Weather" and Clint Black offered "Take Me Home, Country Roads".

"Reagan" is available on Blu-ray/DVD as well as Video On Demand (VOD) platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime and more.

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music.