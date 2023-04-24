EXTREME's GARY CHERONE Has Learned To Deal With Online Criticism

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chuck Shute Podcast", former VAN HALEN and current EXTREME frontman Gary Cherone spoke about how he deals with online criticism in the age of social media. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was in VAN HALEN, so all the criticism I got, nothing can hurt me."

He continued: "You've gotta… Not only that — just through your life, you could dwell on it.

"It's so funny, and I'm guilty of it — I'm sure [other] people are [as well] — you can get a hundred compliments but the one negative thing is the one you remember.

"You mature," Gary explained. "You get old enough to [where] it's just, like, listen, don't paint a picture and put it out in the world if you don't want criticism. Some people are gonna like it; some people aren't. Not everyone's gonna like EXTREME, and if it hurts my feelings, [it's not like I will say], 'Okay, I'll quit. I'll go home and I won't play anymore.' That ain't gonna happen."

The third VAN HALEN frontman, Cherone took over when Sammy Hagar left the group (or was fired, depending on whom you ask) in 1996.

Cherone's sole release with VAN HALEN, 1998's "Van Halen III", was a commercial disappointment. He was dismissed from VAN HALEN soon after the tour ended.

EXTREME will release new album, "Six", on June 9 via earMUSIC.

In addition to having its music appear in the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things", the Boston quartet has sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Gary has also recorded and performed with Joe Perry, while EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has recorded and performed with Steven Tyler and Rihanna.