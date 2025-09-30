EXTREME's NUNO BETTENCOURT Unveils NUNO GUITARS

World-renowned EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has announced the official launch of Nuno Guitars, his own guitar brand.

This new venture marks Bettencourt's departure from his long-standing relationship with Washburn and represents a defining moment in his career — one that gives him complete creative control over design, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Nuno comments: "My new models, the Dark Horse and the White Stallion, lead the launch of Nuno Guitars, along with continuing the legacy of the N4. These are true workhorses built with the same passion I've put into every note I've ever played. What I'm most excited about as the founder and CEO of my new company is, communicating directly with players and fans who will get to play the exact guitars that I play on stage and in the studio. Together we're forming a new community where I can personally engage with you about a mutual passion…OUR guitars. Once you own a Nuno guitar, you are part of my family. LET'S RIDE!"

With Nuno Guitars, Bettencourt is merging decades of stage and studio tested experience with forward-thinking design to deliver instruments built for the next generation of guitarists.

The debut lineup will introduce all-new models, including the Dark Horse and the White Stallion, alongside Bettencourt's iconic N4, the guitar that has become synonymous with his sound and legacy, as well as new Signature acoustic guitar design.

Players and fans can sign up now at www.nunoguitars.com to receive updates, early previews, and first access to order.

Bettencourt rose to rock superstardom as lead guitarist of the legendary rock band EXTREME. He has parlayed that success into an acclaimed career as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, working alongside industry titans such as Sir Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Kanye West, Robert Palmer, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Perry Farrell, among others.

EXTREME's latest studio album, "Six", was released in June 2023 via earMUSIC.