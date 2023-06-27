EYEHATEGOD Announces Summer 2023 Leg Of '30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain' U.S. Tour

This summer, New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD will hit the road in the USA for another leg of their "30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring GOATWHORE as support. Also appearing on the bill between August 31 and September 17 will be CANCER CHRIST.

"30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" summer 2023 tour dates:

Aug. 31 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

Sep. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

Sep. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Sep. 03 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

Sep. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

Sep. 05 - Palmdale, CA - Transplant Brewery

Sep. 06 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sep. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Sep. 08 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Sep. 09 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Sep. 10 - Santa Cruz, CA - Vets Hall

Sep. 12 - Portland, OR - Dantes

Sep. 13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep. 14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Sep. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

Sep. 16 - Cheyenne, WY - Ernie’s November

Sep. 17 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Sep. 18 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Sep. 20 - Shreveport, LA - Bears

Sep. 21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

Sep. 23 - Lafayette, LA - Feed n Seed

In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Singer Mike IX Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

EYEHATEGOD 2023 lineup:

Mike IX Williams - vocals

Jimmy Bower - guitar

Gary Mader - bass

Aaron Hill - drums