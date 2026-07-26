FAITH NO MORE To Support SYSTEM OF A DOWN On Tour Of Australia And New Zealand In Early 2027

FAITH NO MORE will support SYSTEM OF A DOWN on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in early 2027. The two bands will join forces for four shows — in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Wellington — in January and February.

Kicking off at Sydney's Accor Stadium on January 22, the run will then take on Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on January 27, before finishing up at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on February 1. A show at Wellington's Hnry Stadium will follow on February 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. (Sydney),11 a.m. (Melbourne and Wellington),and 12 p.m. (Brisbane). The PayPal First Access pre-sale begins on July 29, with an account required to purchase, while the artist pre-sale for those opted into the band mailing lists, begins on July 28.

These will mark SYSTEM OF A DOWN's first shows in Australia in over a decade, having last played at the Soundwave festival in 2012. Meanwhile, FAITH NO MORE was last in Australia in 2015 as part of that year's Soundwave.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN 2027 Australian and New Zealand tour dates with special guests FAITH NO MORE:

January 22 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

January 27 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

February 1 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

February 7 - Hnry Stadium, Wellington, NZ

It was announced on June 16 that FAITH NO MORE had signed a global deal with 30e, the Brazilian live entertainment giant, making the company "the strategic and operational hub for the band's upcoming global runs, encompassing everything from tour conception across five continents to brand development and new fan experiences," according to a press release. FAITH NO MORE is represented worldwide by WME, which played a key role in reaching the agreement.

FAITH NO MORE scrapped all of its previously announced fall 2021 performances nearly five years ago, saying singer Mike Patton was unable to perform as hoped due to mental health issues, partially exacerbated by the pandemic.

FAITH NO MORE, which hasn't played a concert since 2016, initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, 12 years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus" album.

After FAITH NO MORE canceled its fall 2021 performances, the other members of the band issued a statement expressing their disappointment about the tour cancelation while also throwing their support behind Patton.