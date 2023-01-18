FALL OUT BOY Announces 'So Much (For) Stardust' Album, Shares 'Love From The Other Side' Single

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band FALL OUT BOY will release its eighth studio album, "So Much (For) Stardust", on March 24. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Love From The Other Side", which was directed by David Braun and Open The Portal, can be seen below.

"Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There's nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting," shares FALL OUT BOY's Patrick Stump. "But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided — like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I'm not a very proud guy, but I'm pretty proud of this record."

"So Much (For) Stardust" marks a homecoming for the band on multiple fronts; the first of which found the band reuniting with renowned producer Neal Avron, whom they've worked with on three previous albums ("From Under The Cork Tree", "Infinity On High", "Folie À Deux"). On working with Avron for this record, Stump notes: "Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us."

Additionally, "So Much (For) Stardust" will be released on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra — FALL OUT BOY's first album with the label since their 2003 debut album "Take This To Your Grave", which celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 6.

"Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey," says FALL OUT BOY's Pete Wentz. "We wanted to create an album that merged those points together — something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this."

Johnny Minardi, VP of A&R for Fueled By Ramen/Elektra, says: "We're incredibly excited to welcome back FALL OUT BOY to the Fueled By Ramen family. It's been twenty years since the release of their debut album on Fueled By Ramen, and it's a true pleasure to be working together again.

"Growing up in Chicago, I had the privilege of watching FALL OUT BOY play DIY venues around the city, eventually growing into the global superstars we know them as today. They are a truly special band that has altered the landscape of rock music and who continually evolve with each new release. They have made an incredible album and we can't wait for the world to hear it."

Tonight, the band will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to perform the broadcast debut of "Love From The Other Side". "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs on ABC at 11:35/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu. Pete and Patrick will also appear on "The Zane Lowe Show" on Apple Music this morning to discuss the new single.

Anticipation for the record started brewing in November, after a mysterious ad appeared in the Chicago Tribune and continued building with multiple teaser sites in December, the latter of which featured a clay animation video titled "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" on Christmas that included a quick audio preview of "Love From The Other Side" for eagle-eared fans. On January 11, the band officially revealed the single's release date just days before they took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on Saturday in Los Angeles, California.

"So Much (For) Stardust" is FALL OUT BOY's first new studio album since 2018's "Mania", which garnered a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album" and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall No. 1 album.

Most recently, FALL OUT BOY embarked on "The Hella Mega Tour" in July 2021 alongside GREEN DAY and WEEZER, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs — including renowned venues like Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. Critical and fan acclaim poured in, with USA Today hailing it "the most stacked lineup of any rock tour in 2021," Billboard noting that each night was "serving up a buffet of hits in front of one of the largest concert crowds," and Rolling Stone calling it "wildly entertaining." The tour was nominated for both "Major Tour Of The Year" and "Best Rock Tour" at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.

