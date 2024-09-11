FALLING IN REVERSE Frontman RONNIE RADKE Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion For $9 Million

According to the Robb Report, FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke has purchased a mansion in Hollywood Hills for $9 million.

Stephen Sweeney of The Beverly Hills Estates and Wolf Amer of The Agency held the listing, which described the house as a "meticulously designed sanctuary" spanning two levels, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms." The residence comes with "a three-car garage with a guard room for added security, a long private driveway that climbs nearly 30 feet above street level, and a host of amenities."

The house was originally listed for sale in May for $10.995 million but ended up selling on September 9 for exactly $9 million.

See photos of the property at Robb Report.

Both Kerrang! and Revolver magazine counted the charismatic Las Vegas-born Radke among "the greatest living rock stars".

FALLING IN REVERSE recently released its latest album, "Popular Monster", through Epitaph Records. The LP, which was produced by Radke and Tyler Smyth, is the band's first full-length since 2017's "Coming Home".

"Popular Monster" arrived armed with no less than three RIAA-certified gold singles ("Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watch The World Burn"),the double-platinum title track, a reimagined nü-metal classic, and six brand new anthems of furious metal, melody, and hip-hop. There was also a bona fide country crossover with "All My Life" and "Ronald", the delightfully wicked collaboration with Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL.

FALLING IN REVERSE's catalog has accrued over 6 billion streams. The catalog streaming remains robust at 45 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 6 billion video views, with 4.5 million creations and a 1.8 billion creator reach.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there. They were very wrong. The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release.