FEAR FACTORY To Release 'Recoded' Album Of 'Aggression Continuum' Remixes

FEAR FACTORY will release "Recoded", a collection of remixes of the songs from the band's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", on October 28 via Nuclear Blast. The first single from the effort will arrive on September 2.

"Recoded" will be FEAR FACTORY's first remix album since 1997's "Remanufacture" and it will coincide with the band's 32nd anniversary (FEAR FACTORY officially formed on October 30, 1990).

The artwork for "Recoded" was created by Anthony Clarkson, who previously worked on 2010's "Mechanize", 2012's "The Industrialist" and 2015's "Genexus".

The final mixing and mastering for "Recoded" was handled by Damien Rainaud. The effort was produced by FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares.

"Recoded" track listing:

01. Adapt Or Die (intro narrative by Jake Stern, sound FX By Zardonic)

02. Hatred Will Prevail ("Monolith" remix by Rhys Fulber)

03. Disobey ("Disruptor" remix by Zardonic)

04. I Am The Nightrider ("Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" remix by Dualized/Zardonic)

05. Path To Salvation ("Purity" remix by Rhys Fulber)

06. Worthless ("End Of Line" remix by Zardonic)

07. Empires Fall ("Collapse" remix by Tyrant Of Death)

08. System Assassin ("Aggression Continuum" remix by Rhys Fulber)

09. Hypocrisy Of Faith ("Manufactured Hope" remix by Rob GEE)

10. This Is My Life ("Cognitive Dissonance" remix by Zardonic)

11. Recoded ("Recode" remix by Blush_Response)

Vinyl bonus tracks:

12. Turbo Factory ("End Of Line" remix by Turboslash)

13. Break Off ("Disruptor" remix by Rhys Fulber)

"Aggression Continuum" was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, features Cazares and singer Burton C. Bell alongside drummer Mike Heller.

In September 2020, Bellissued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

Bell's exit from FEAR FACTORY came more than two weeks after Cazares launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist him with the production costs associated with the release of FEAR FACTORY's latest LP.

Bell later told Kerrang! magazine that his split with FEAR FACTORY was a long time coming. "It's been on my mind for a while," he said. "These lawsuits [over the rights to the FEAR FACTORY name] just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from bandmembers, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it.

"With FEAR FACTORY, it's just constantly been, like, 'What?!' You can only take so much. I felt like 30 years was a good run. Those albums I've done with FEAR FACTORY will always be out there. I'll always be part of that. I just felt like it was time to move forward."

In October 2020, Dino issued a statement in which he said that the door for Burton to come back to FEAR FACTORY wouldn't "stay open forever." The guitarist also revealed that Burton "lost his legal rights" to the FEAR FACTORY name "after a long court battle" with former drummer Raymond Herrera and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers. "I had the opportunity to do something right, and I felt that obtaining the name in full was the right thing to do for the both of us, so after nearly four years we can continue as FEAR FACTORY, to make more records and to tour," he said. "That is why it is sad to hear that he decided to quit and, in my opinion, for whatever issues he has it seems like it could've been worked out."

This past February, former NIGHTRAGE singer Antony Hämäläinen, who unsuccessfully auditioned for the vocalist slot in FEAR FACTORY, claimed in an interview that the new FF frontman is "a person from Italy." He also added that a female vocalist who is "in a band with somebody who's a well-known producer/musician" auditioned for the position as well but didn't get the gig.