FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'We Definitely Influenced A Lot Of Bands Like STATIC-X And Many Other Bands After That'

In a recent interview with Black Shadows Media, FEAR FACTORY's founding guitarist Dino Cazares spoke about the influence his band's music has had on some of the younger metal groups. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I definitely feel that back in the '90s when FEAR FACTORY first came out, that we definitely did have an influence in this genre we call metal. And I say metal as a whole, not the subgenres. But definitely we influenced a lot of bands like STATIC-X and many other bands after that. But I also feel that we've influenced a lot of bands to add melodic vocals, 'cause at the time when we first came out in 1990, there wasn't really a lot of bands doing that. In fact, I can't think of any band that was doing that. So to combine the heavy vocals and the melodic vocals, even death growls and melodic vocals, there wasn't anybody doing that. I feel that FEAR FACTORY definitely influenced that to a lot of different genres of metal."

Dino continued: "Also, the syncopated guitars with the kick drums, that was something that I heard way back when METALLICA did it in the song 'One'. They only did it for a second. I decided to start a whole theory about that with my band. I brought that whole thing into my band to make it the band. Everything that we did was all syncopated — almost everything. So that was something that we wanted to create and keep in our band, which was able to influence a lot of people to do that as well."

Cazares previously talked about METALLICA's early influence on FEAR FACTORY's sound during a February 2017 question-and-answer session at the California College Of Music in Pasadena, California. He said at the time: "[METALLICA] had a song called 'One', and in the song 'One', [there was a syncopated riff in the middle]. I [thought], 'Okay, that can actually be done if you play it.' That's the only time they've ever done that. I was, like, 'Wow! I wish they would do it more.' So me wanting them to do it more made me do it, and that's how I wanted to start my band, and that's how I wanted my band to be. I'm not saying like METALLICA. Just that one little snippet of music really inspired me to go out and do guitars and drums syncopated the whole time, a whole record where it's like that. So every snare hit, every kick hit, every tom hit was the exact same picking as my guitar. So every time I hit a downstroke, upstroke, doubles, triples, the same thing would be with the kick drums and the snares. So it was all syncopated together, and that was the first time some people ever heard that done that way."

Asked if he ever took the advice of a record company with regard to FEAR FACTORY's sound, Dino said: "The first time somebody heard our stuff, they were, like, 'This is not original.' I'm, like, 'Okay. Why?' I was asking myself why. So we went back to the drawing board. The thing about the band when we first started was, like, 'Okay. We've gotta make music. We've gotta just keep recording and just keep stuff going.' So the first demo we did was three songs, the second one was seven songs, the third one was sixteen songs. That's a lot of songs. So we just went back to the drawing board and just kept recording and recording and recording and trying to perfect our sound and trying to create something original. It wasn't until that one lucky break that we got that somebody actually said, 'Yes.' The guy felt like… The reason why he signed us is 'cause he felt that we were doing something different. In our genre, at the time in the '90s, a lot of the music was pretty aggressive, for our genre. The death metal and grindcore scene was massive. Bands that you probably never heard of, like NAPALM DEATH and MORBID ANGEL, were really big. So we were trying to come up in that scene, but stand out at the same time. So our vocals were very aggressive, heavy stuff, and all of a sudden, we had these beautiful, melodic vocals, [and] a lot of record companies were, like, 'What the…?' Even record company guys were saying, 'What the fuck is this? We don't want this. We don't look at this as a product we could sell.' So it took that one guy, the one A&R guy, to really believe in what we were doing and saw the future of the band. And it took him to go back to the owner of his record company and say, 'Look, this is the future right here. This band is the future.' And, of course, the rest is history."

In a 2023 interview with Heavy New York, Dino spoke about how FEAR FACTORY's unique sound sometimes worked against them as they battled to find their spot in the "nu metal"-driven scene of the mid-1990s. "It could be a good thing and a bad thing," Dino reflected. "The good thing is that we could branch out and play with a bunch of different bands. That was good. But the bad thing is that we never belonged to one genre… If we were a part of the nu metal genre, maybe we would've been as big as some of those nu metal bands. It almost seemed like sometimes we were too heavy for the nu metal fans and then maybe not nu metal enough, but maybe we were too nu metal for the heavier fans. So, I don't know. We kind of sat in between — we were like a snake in between all those bands and all those different genres. So we were kind of like right there, even though what we created later on — not even just later on — but what we created over the years was something that would inspire all those different bands. Mainly in the syncopated kick-and-guitar music and then obviously the vocals inspiring all those different types of genres. Maybe some of those genres don't even know where it came from, because they might have been listening to KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, even though KILLSWITCH ENGAGE was kind of more — the formula of the vocals was very much inspired by FEAR FACTORY. Because sometimes a new generation of fans emerge and a new style of music emerges and people don't really know the history of where it all started. But if you go back, some of that stuff stems from FEAR FACTORY and going into bands later on, like KILLSWITCH and ALL THAT REMAINS and so on and so on; there's a million bands like that. So it was kind of like PANTERA with the groove and then FEAR FACTORY with the vocals."

Cazares added: "We kind of had our foot in the door in all these different genres, and in some ways I almost felt like it hurt us 'cause we weren't just one thing. 'Cause right now there's like a resurgence of death metal, a resurgence of nu metal, but there's no resurgence of [the kind of] metal we do. So it's kind of weird that we're not part of the resurgence of death metal or nu metal because we weren't just those type of things… I'm just saying that we were a part of all of it in a way — like I said, we had our foot in door in all those different genres, but we didn't particularly fit into one genre. And that to me could have been part of the reason why we're not part of a resurgence of certain genres."

FEAR FACTORY recently completed recording its first album with the band's latest additions, singer Milo Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber. An early 2026 release is expected.

FEAR FACTORY's current lineup features Cazares, Silvestro, Webber and Tony Campos on bass.

Ricky Bonazza (BUTCHER BABIES) played bass for FEAR FACTORY this past summer on the road in Europe while Campos was busy touring with STATIC-X.

Silvestro's addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in February 2023.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and Webber on May 5, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

In early 2023, FEAR FACTORY completed the "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X. It marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, featured Cazares, Heller and FEAR FACTORY's original singer Burton C. Bell.