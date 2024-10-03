FENDER Announces Limited-Edition MARK HOPPUS Jaguar Bass

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the limited-edition Mark Hoppus Jaguar bass. This signature bass, featuring the same specs as the model Hoppus is currently playing on stages with BLINK-182, will allow players to replicate his tone precisely. Fusing Hoppus's favorite parts of Fender basses, a Jaguar body with a custom Jazz Bass-style "C" shape neck, complemented with high output, reverse mounted Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound split-coil P Bass pickups will enable players to produce the BLINK-182 bass tone they crave.

Hoppus is a founding member of BLINK-182, a band that spearheaded the breakthrough fusion genre of pop and punk in the 1990s. Their unique sound and style were heavily influenced by 1980s punk, skateboarding culture, and the vibrant backdrop of their home state, California. Starting as straight-up skate punk, the shape of their songs moved and changed with them as they navigated life, but it was their early years that galvanized Hoppus's style of bass playing, an approach to technique and tone that reflected the band's sense of fun and irreverence. And today, Fender honors this with a signature release.

The Mark Hoppus Jaguar Bass is a tone machine featuring a rock-solid, shapely body that sports a maple neck with a custom "C" profile neck, beautiful slab Rosewood fingerboard with elegant white pearl dots, topped off with a set of lightweight vintage-style tuners. The 4-ply white pearloid pickguard is fitted with a Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound split-coil P Bass pickup custom mounted in reversed position, the final piece of Hoppus regaled pop-punk tone. A limited number of these bases will be produced, and they are offered in a traditional 3-Color Sunburst or Sea Foam Green.

Hoppus said: "It has a Jaguar body; it has a Jazz bass neck — C style, Rosewood fretboard, pearloid pickguard, 1 volume knob because I don't need a tone knob, my tone comes from the wood, which in this case is Alder, the Maple neck, and of course, it comes from my pickups. I've used Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickups that are mounted inverted so that the lower strings are closer to the bridge and give them a little more brightness. This bass is really nice, and I hope players enjoy it."

Fender first worked with Hoppus in 2002, bringing to life a Mark Hoppus Signature Jazz Bass. This instrument played with the elements and electronics of a traditional Jazz Bass, essentially creating a hybrid of a Jazz and Precision Bass, giving him the best of both worlds. This bass is still sought after today, and fans will be happy to see Hoppus continue the legacy of that model with his new Jaguar Bass, which combines his preferred Jazz Bass neck, reverse-mounted P Bass pickup with a comfortable and stylish offset Jaguar Bass body.

"Mark knew what he wanted when ideating this bass," said Justin Norvell, EVP of product at FMIC. "In turn, that is what fans of BLINK-182 fans want too. It's been a true joy to work with Hoppus and help create this signature Jaguar bass. Hoppus's use of this bass on stages worldwide showcases its exceptional sonic capabilities. By incorporating Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickups in a reverse position, he's enabled fans to achieve the iconic BLINK-182 tone they've always dreamed of. I can't wait to see how musicians worldwide will bring their creativity to this instrument."

In addition to all its elevated specs, this one-of-a-kind bass is topped off with a custom neck plate and gig bag with the "Hi, My Name is Mark" octopus logo. An ode to his company that realizes, in apparel, the cool things in life that cannot be captured in anything other than art. Hoppus taught himself bass, and this new signature release from Fender hopes to encourage new players and established BLINK fans alike to pick up this instrument and start playing bass.

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products, and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com.

