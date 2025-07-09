FEUERSCHWANZ Recruits DORO PESCH For 'Valhalla' Single And Music Video

German folk metallers FEUERSCHWANZ have teamed up with German metal queen Doro Pesch to deliver the glorious Viking anthem of the year with their galvanizing new collaborative single "Valhalla". With thunderous riffs, boisterous energy and united vocal power, the song is a triumphant march through Nordic myths and metallic battles. Arriving alongside an incendiary official music video prominently featuring both artists, "Valhalla" is taken from FEUERSCHWANZ's upcoming studio album, "Knightclub", due on August 22 via Napalm Records.

"Valhalla" is not just a musical battle cry, but an ode to courage, cohesion and the pursuit of eternal greatness. Between Viking ships and metal stages, two giants of the scene merge into an epic thunderstorm of sound!

FEUERSCHWANZ have undergone an impressive transformation in recent years and, after 20 years as a band and two No. 1 albums on the official German album charts, are more successful and in demand than ever. Through their participation in the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, the band managed to attract an audience of millions and media attention far beyond the borders of the genre.

FEUERSCHWANZ comments on "Valhalla": "This song is not only for the 'Brothers everywhere', but for ALL Vikings and Valkyries out there! Together with metal legend Doro Pesch, we call on the entire metal community: Let's stand side by side, let's renew the oath and show the world that we all have something in common — namely the love for heavy metal! Together we are strong — we stand together side by side. Peace, love and heavy metal — FEUERSCHWANZ."

Doro states about the collaboration: "As soon as I heard 'Valhalla' for the first time, I was immediately hooked and loved the idea of recording this song together. The video is also super epic and beautiful. I love it!"

With "Knightclub", FEUERSCHWANZ release their first studio album with an English title — and for the first time, several tracks feature English lyrics. "Knightclub" is characterized by catchy hits, absolute party mood, great anthems and hard metal riffs. Once again, the band manages to incorporate their unmistakable humor into songs bursting with energy.

The title track became a fan favorite during the Eurovision Song Contest pre-selection, firing up audiences across Germany. The album version features Dag-Alexis Kopplin of SDP on guest vocals. Tracks like "Valhalla" and "Avalon" show a more epic, serious side of the band. The fantasy-inspired "The Tale of Sam The Brave" pays homage to Middle-earth, while "Name Der Rose" draws from a literary classic. Previously released "Lords Of Fyre" (featuring LORD OF THE LOST) sets the tone for their upcoming co-headline tour.

Produced by Simon Michael (SUBWAY TO SALLY) and mastered by Jacob Hansen (EVERGREY, ARCH ENEMY, VOLBEAT),"Knightclub" features artwork by Peter Sallai (POWERWOLF, SABATON, SAXON, HAMMERFALL).

"Knightclub" track listing:

01. Knightclub (feat. Dag/SDP)

02. Tanz Der Teufel

03. Avalon

04. Drunken Dragon

05. Eisenfaust

06. Name Der Rose

07. Valhalla (feat. Doro Pesch and Miracle of Sound)

08. The Tale Of Sam The Brave

09. Testament

10. Lords Of Fyre (feat. LORD OF THE LOST)

11. Gangnam Style

FEUERSCHWANZ is:

Johanna - violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann - vocals, guitar

Ben - flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans - guitar

Jarne - bass

Rollo - drums

Yennefer - dance & performance

Hela - dance & performance