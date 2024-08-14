FEVER 333 Announces 'Darker White' Album

FEVER 333 will release its new album, "Darker White", on October 4 via Century Media Records under exclusive license from 333 Wreckords Crew. The band has released a new single today called "No Hostages", which can be heard below. On Friday, August 16, the music video will premiere on YouTube at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT, 5 p.m. CEST.

Consisting of fourteen tracks, "'Darker White' is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives," says FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler on the theme of the new album. "It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. 'Darker White' is a sonic and social experience.”

"No Hostages", the new single out today follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for "New West Order" and "Higher Power", all found on "Darker White".

"Darker White" track listing:

01. New West Order

02. Higher Power

03. Bull & A Bullet

04. No Hostages

05. $Wing

06. Murderer

07. Tourist

08. Nosebleeds

09. Do Or Die

10. Negligence

11. Desert Rap

12. DOA

13. Pin Drop

14. Mob Music Pt 2

FEVER 333 recently announced headline dates across the United States and Europe. Taking place in the fall and kicking off October 17 in Los Angeles, the U.S. tour will hit all major cities across the country, wrapping up on November 8 in Brooklyn, New York. On November 14, will kick off the FEVER 333 European run of shows, hitting cities in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Grammy-nominated, genre-bending rock outfit FEVER 333 has proven consistently that it is one of the most captivating acts in modern music today. Now, in 2024, FEVER 333 is set to embark on its most exciting chapter yet with a plethora of new music on the way.

FEVER 333's current lineup consists of frontman Jason Aalon Butler alongside drummer Thomas Pridgen (THE MARS VOLTA, THUNDERCAT, TRASH TALK),bassist April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis.