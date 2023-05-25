FILTER Shares Music Video For Latest Single 'Face Down'

FILTER has shared the official Vicente Cordero/Industrialism Films-directed music video for the band's latest single, "Face Down". The track is taken from FILTER's long-awaited new album, "The Algorithm", which will tentatively arrive in August via Golden Robot Records.

Regarding why he decided to drop the previously announced working title for the project, "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats", FILTER frontman Richard Patrick told Soundsphere magazine: "It was just too long. I thought it was kind of funny because it was long, but then I just realized it's just too much to say."

As for the inspiration for "The Algorithm" title, Richard said: "That's indicative of just where we are as a species on the planet and the whole A.I. and everything and where we are digitally in the world."

Earlier in the month, Patrick spoke about the lyrical themes covered on "The Algorithm" in an interview with Lancer of Watertown, New York's 94 Rock WOTT radio station. Asked what inspired the latest batch of FILTER songs, Richard said: "America. Just social media, America, divisive behavior. We're all in this together. The ultimate message is we're all in this together, bro. We're all on this tiny little planet. And it's fragile, it's being polluted, the people on it are fighting. We live a very, very, very beautiful life for 70 years or so, and then we pass on. And let's take advantage of this time and work together and protect each other and help each other. And that's the ultimate message of the record."

Originally conceived in 2018 as a collaboration between Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, the project was given a tentative title, "ReBus", as a nod to FILTER's 1995 debut, "Short Bus", before being changed to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and later to "Murica" and then back to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats".

Earlier this month, FILTER released "Face Down", via Golden Robot Records. "Face Down" followed the release of "For The Beaten", which was the first FILTER track to be issued by Golden Robot in October 2022. Written by Patrick, "Face Down" is classic FILTER — a tight song with loads going on, including some killer drum fills and a restrained vocal delivery that seems ready to explode at any given point as the song progresses. The track lets you know early on where it is headed and locks you in from the start without ever becoming predictable. It will appear on FILTER's upcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," said Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I'm pumped. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album."

For the first time in its 30-year career, FILTER will present "California Screamin'" — a full concert global stream performed live on location in Los Angeles. HITKOR will be the official on demand streaming partner for the show, which will take place June 17. The live performance will include special guests, classic songs FILTER has not performed in over 25 years and the debut of brand-new material.

"I've been itching to do a live stream since things shut down a couple years ago but I got caught up in the studio working on our new album," said Patrick. "When Scott [Donnell, CMO HITKOR] came to me and told me about HITKOR, and then invited me down to see MINISTRY do their thing, I was sold."

"California Screamin'" tickets are $14.99 and All-Access passes are $19.99. For this special engagement, FrontRow advanced ticket discounts are $9.99 and $14.99, respectively, and are available until Friday, June 2. Purchase only at HITKOR.com.

Last September, Patrick reunited with his former bandmates in NINE INCH NAILS for the first time in over 25 years. Patrick, the first guitarist to ever tour with Trent Reznor and NINE INCH NAILS, was in the band for four years before departing to form FILTER.

Patrick's career is a vision of multifaceted creativity, which he has delivered throughout his 30-plus years producing music professionally through his band FILTER, various collaborations, side projects, super groups, scoring films and writing for soundtracks.

Patrick's initial foray into the public eye was as NINE INCH NAILS' first touring guitarist. Patrick had met Reznor in the late '80s in a music store in Cleveland. The two became close friends and then bandmates. Patrick played with the band from 1989 to 1993, appearing in numerous music videos including "Down In It", "Head Like A Hole", "Wish" and "Gave Up".

FILTER's debut album, "Short Bus", was released in 1995 and went platinum, largely due to the success of the first single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The follow-up, 1999's "Title Of Record", also went platinum driven by the huge crossover success of the song "Take A Picture". FILTER's third album, "The Amalgamut", is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The album spawned such classic songs as "Where Do We Go From Here" and "American Cliché".

In 2006, the ARMY OF ANYONE project — a supergroup led by Patrick with Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN — came to light, releasing one album and a tour before each went back to their respective bands. Patrick refocused on FILTER, releasing "Anthems For The Damned" in 2008, "The Trouble With Angels" in 2010, "The Sun Comes Out Tonight" in 2013 and "Crazy Eyes" in 2016, and two singles in 2020.

FILTER has just kicked off a six-month-long tour crisscrossing the United States and Canada before a planned trip overseas to play in Europe and Australia in 2024. FILTER's tour plans so far include headline shows, festival appearances and a place on the "Freaks On Parade" tour with ROB ZOMBIE, ALICE COOPER and MINISTRY. The band will be offering a limited number of "Filter Fanatic" VIP packages that include exclusive merch, signed tour posters, used gear items, meet-and-greets and photos with the band on many of the dates. More information and tickets are available at www.officialfilter.com.