FILTER's New Album 'The Antidote' Is 'Pretty Much Almost Done', Says RICHARD PATRICK

In a new interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, FILTER leader Richard Patrick spoke about the status of the recording sessions for the follow-up to 2023's "The Algorithm" album, tentatively titled "The Antidote". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'The Antidote' is pretty much almost done. I'm cutting it down from, like, 18 songs to probably 12. It's a hard decision because there's so many great songs on the record. But it's in the final stages, and I'm super proud of it. It's really a great record. It's probably gonna come out this fall."

Patrick also talked about the songwriting process for "The Antidote", particularly as it relates to his collaborations with outside songwriters and musicians. He said: "It's weird. There's a song called 'Snakes In The Grass', which was entirely by myself. And then there's songs that I write with Sam Tinnesz. He's a good friend of mine; he's one of my best friends. And we wrote a song called 'Hell In My Head' as well as another one called 'Panic Mode'. I just love working with Sam. He's just a great lyricist. He's a great songwriter. And I do love collaboration. That's why I do guest vocal spots with other people. And any opportunity to just make some great art is kind of my M.O."

Last year, Richard wrote a song called "The Gunslingers Of Redemption" and composed all the music for writer-director Brian Skiba's western "Gunslingers".

Richard had previously composed soundtracks for several films, including "Dark Crimes" (2016) and "Last Rampage" (2017). He also contributed to the soundtrack for "The Last Rampage" with his brother, Robert Patrick. In addition, he has composed music for TV series like "Comedy Kitchen".

"The Algorithm" came out in August 2023 via Golden Robot Records.

Originally conceived in 2018 as a collaboration between Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, "The Algorithm" was given a tentative title, "ReBus", as a nod to FILTER's 1995 debut, "Short Bus", before being changed to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and later to "Murica" and then back to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and eventually "The Algorithm".

Last August, FILTER released "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" via the band's No Pulse Records. The collection featured re-imagined cuts from FILTER's latest album, "The Algorithm", with nine additional tracks.

Patrick, the creative mastermind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His tenure as NINE INCH NAILS' touring guitarist and involvement in the band's iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NINE INCH NAILS in 1993 to form FILTER. Their explosive debut album, "Short Bus", achieved platinum status, propelled by the breakout single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The success continued with their follow-up release, "Title Of Record", also going platinum thanks to the crossover hit "Take A Picture". Despite struggles with addiction and a stint in rehab, Patrick's determination led to the formation of the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN, before refocusing on FILTER's output of later lauded albums, "Anthems For The Damned" (2008),"The Trouble With Angels" (2010),"The Sun Comes Out Tonight" (2013),"Crazy Eyes" (2016) and "The Algorithm" (2023).

2023 "The Algorithm" press photo credit: Chapman Baehler