FILTER's RICHARD PATRICK: 'I Don't Think There's Enough Artists Asking The Hard Questions' In Music These Days

During a new appearance on "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick — who has been very vocal with his political views in recent years as an outspoken opponent of the Republican Party's hard-line stance on social issues — was asked if he feels there are enough artists asking the hard questions in music these days. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think there's enough artists asking the hard questions, but I also understand that people don't necessarily wanna be force fed information from their rock stars. So I like to say what I like to say. I've never had a problem talking about politics and music. My first song, 'Hey Man, Nice Shot' [about the public suicide of Pennsylvania state treasurer R. Budd Dwyer on January 22, 1987] was about a politician that supposedly embezzled money and he pulls out a gun and shot himself. [It was] a true story [about] R. Budd Dwyer. And so I'm always talking about weird political subjects at some point in time.

"Yeah, I hope that the good in this country and in in this world isn't being killed or assassinated, taken out," he continued. "I hope that when all is said and done that we realize that we're given a chance to live on this earth, and if we can make a difference and help people and bring each other together, I think that we'd be better off as a species.

"I think that we should — it's like Rodney King [motorist who was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991 after a high-speed chase and later became a reluctant symbol of racial tension in America] said, we should all try and just get along," Richard added. "And I think as poignant as that was, it really is, treat thy neighbor as you treat yourself, treat your people with the same respect and dignity that you wanna be treated. And I think we should get back to that.

"I certainly have said some things online that I'm not necessarily proud of to this day, but at the same time, I get people's anger and I just hope that ultimately we see the better side of our nature and aim towards that."

Back in March 2019, FILTER's concert in El Paso, Texas was canceled after Richard posted an anti-Donald Trump video on Facebook. At the time, Patrick said the venue informed FILTER that it "didn't like" the Facebook comments and said it had received threatening phone calls over the anti-Trump post. The venue also claimed that it was "illegal" to display the American flag upside down, which the band had planned to do during the show.

In a statement to Billboard, the venue confirmed what it told Patrick about the threatening phone calls in response to FILTER's Facebook video about Trump. The venue's general manager also noted that his staff was uncomfortable with FILTER's plan to display the American flag upside down and turn the concert into what he called a "political rally."

In October 2020, FILTER released the official music video for its then-new single, "Murica", featuring a character that Patrick told Alternative Press was "a Trump-supporting, gun-loving, unmedicated, super-freak 'merican unhinged and at his wits' end. And he's trying to take control of something that is not out of control." He said. "And he's afraid. He's the super-afraid white male. The Trump-supporting nutbag that I hope I can reach. These guys that are so far right that they think CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC [and] BBC are all out to get 'our President Trump.' Like they're all in a conspiracy to be super-left-wing, crazy liars. I'm trying to make an attempt to show them what they look like. These are the guys that can only listen to Fox News and Breitbart and that type of news outlet. They believe every fucking thing that the Rush Limbaughs, the Alex Joneses [say] and listen to only the right wing, 'the truth, man.' They do their 'own research' and believe 9/11 was an inside job, President Obama wasn't a real citizen and the lunar landings were faked. Hillary Clinton personally went out and killed people in Benghazi and it's her fault, she's [a] criminal and 'lock her up.' It's those people that I'm portraying in the video."

On August 8, FILTER released "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" via the band's No Pulse Records. The album features re-imagined cuts from FILTER's latest album, "The Algorithm", with nine additional tracks.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler