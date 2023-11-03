FILTER's RICHARD PATRICK: 'Success Is Just Being Free To Do What You Want On A Daily Basis'

In a new interview with The Underground Australia, FILTER leader Richard Patrick was asked what success means to him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, success is just being free to do what you want on a daily basis. It was interesting, when I worked on [FILTER's latest album] 'The Algorithm', I wasn't necessarily doing it because I had to; I was doing it because I loved it. And that's why I think the record is so good. And just waking up every day and making sure my kids are safe and going to school and not worrying too much about money and that kind of stuff, but like literally doing what you do. I make music. I travel the world. I'm blessed to have this life. I have the most amazing life. I'm married to a great woman. My kids are fantastic. I mean, success is just everybody being healthy and happy. For some people, it's cars. For some people, it's like houses and platinum records. Well, I like all that stuff too, but it really is just about being happy. Finding your spot in life and just being happy."

"The Algorithm" arrived on August 25 via Golden Robot Records.

This past June, Patrick told Michael Presti of the 99WNRR radio station that "The Algorithm" reminded him of FILTER's third album, 2002's "The Amalgamut".

Originally conceived in 2018 as a collaboration between Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, the band's new album was given a tentative title, "ReBus", as a nod to FILTER's 1995 debut, "Short Bus", before being changed to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and later to "Murica" and then back to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats". In the end, Patrick went with "The Algorithm".

"The other title was way too long," Richard previously explained. "And I don't wanna be as divisive as I've been in the past. So I decided to just call it 'The Algorithm' 'cause if makes total sense to me."

A new FILTER single, "For The Beaten", arrived in October 2022 and was followed by "Face Down".

FILTER recently completed the "Freaks On Parade" tour with ROB ZOMBIE, ALICE COOPER and MINISTRY.