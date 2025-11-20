FIREWIND Parts Ways With Singer HERBIE LANGHANS, Welcomes Back HENNING BASSE

FIREWIND, the band featuring former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., has parted ways with singer Herbie Langhans (AVANTASIA, SINBREED) and has replaced him with a returning Henning Basse (METALIUM, SONS OF SEASONS, WITHERING SCORN).

Gus broke the news of the latest FIREWIND lineup change earlier today (Thursday, November 20) during a YouTube livestream. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A lot of things have been happening. It seems that it's been a quiet year for FIREWIND, but it has not been a quiet year at all. It's been an eventful year, and we are preparing for a lot of stuff in '26.

"Tomorrow we're gonna have a big press release going out… But the big news that we wanna share first is that Herbie is out of the band," he continued. "I don't know if it's gonna come as a shock to some of you. But maybe if you have been following FIREWIND, it shouldn't be so much of a shock because we have had some singers coming and going, as you know.

"But, yeah, we just wanna wish Herbie Langhans all the best for the time in this band, the music we made together. And we wanted to tune in and let you guys know here first. Herbie was very busy with AVANTASIA and we had a busy schedule and we kept clashing and choices had to be made. But the show must go on. He's a great guy. He's a great singer. He offered a lot to this band, but show must go on. And we have a lot of stuff planned for the next year. We have some really good festivals lined up. We're working on a new album. We're working on more tours for '26 and '27, and at the same time, we wanna announce the new singer."

Regarding Basse's return to FIREWIND, Gus said: "If you guys are new here, we can tell a couple of things about Henning. Henning goes back — way back — with the band, since 2007. He was on the 'Allegiance' world tour. He helped us finish the tour. Then he joined the band for good in 2016. We made an album together called 'Immortals', which is one of the strongest FIREWIND albums in our career. We've done quite a few tours together, and then in 2019 we went separate ways for different reasons, but we always remained friends. And we thought this was perfect timing to call up Henning and see what he's doing and if he would be interested to work with us again. And luckily he was."

Henning, who was also present during the livestream, was enthusiastic about his return to FIREWIND, saying: "I'm back and happy about it. We have a great band vibe going on here. We know each other for so long, and I'm very happy."

Asked if he will be involved with any other projects besides FIREWIND going forward, Henning said: "Well, besides all the touring, I'm a voice coach. I'm a studio singer. I'm doing this for a living, but I don't have any plans on doing another band project live because this is priority and I wanna do this as long as we can… It's the best thing, whatever happened to me now, and all these shitty years behind me, and now it's so much better. So, yeah, this is the future, man."

This past August, Gus told Viky Surmová of Project Backstage that FIREWIND's follow-up to the "Stand United" album, which came out in March 2024 via AFM, would be released through a different record label and that it would be and "epic and massive" concept LP.

Five months ago, Dark Macek of the Brutally Delicious podcast noted in an interview with Gus that a band like BLACK SABBATH has also had a lot of singer changes over the years but has somehow managed to retain a signature sound. Gus concurred, saying: "It's a very good example, actually. And BLACK SABBATH is always my go-to band, because [Tony] Iommi has always very troubled with the singer position in his band, and so have I. But I always looked at history: what did Lord Iommi do back then? What did he do? And what would Tony Iommi do in this situation? And he always came back with another amazing singer.

"I don't care what people say, but I think, in terms of BLACK SABBATH, their worst album, so to speak, is still, by comparison, much better than most metal albums out there," Gus explained. "The stuff the guy writes is just insane. So it depends which era you are into, of course. They have different eras — the '80s and the '90s albums, and the '70s, of course, is the classic stuff with Ozzy [Osbourne].

"Actually, one thing talking about singer changes — yes, it hurts the band, for sure," Gus admitted. "That's the downside. But the good thing is when someone new comes in, it's how you keep things fresh in a way. You bring new energy into the band. And that's what happened with us, with Herbie, five years ago when he came to the band, and he brought this new energy. And the first album we did [2020's 'Firewind'] was kind of put together — we rushed it, 'cause we had to go on this major tour and then everything got canceled 'cause of COVID. But then I think 'Stand United', we kind of found each other. I started writing more for the singer, a specific singer's voice. And I think this is what is happening right now. We're kind of capitalizing on that. And we've been building on that thing."

"Stand United" featured nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (MAGNUM, UNISONIC),as well as a cover of the 1980s pop rock classic "Talking In Your Sleep", originally recorded by THE ROMANTICS but given a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND.

FIREWIND released a concert album/Blu-ray, "Still Raging", in September 2023 via AFM Records.

Gus and Langhans got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the FIREWIND leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Basse after the tour with QUEENSRŸCHE. Just a few weeks later, the recordings for "Firewind" were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (EUROPE, AVATAR, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.