FIREWIND's New Concept Album Will Be 'Very Epic': 'It's Gonna Have New Elements That We Haven't Done Before'

In a new interview with J.J. Caithcart of Different Stages Radio, Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G. of FIREWIND spoke about the band's current status. Asked what is going on with the band at the moment, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, a lot of things right now. It might look like a quieter year for us, but it's not. We've just finished the new album. Our older singer Henning Basse is back in the band. We just did a show with him at the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise [in early February]. So Henning is back. And, yeah, he's pumped. We are pumped. A lot of the fans are pumped. We got really good feedback about that. A lot of people, a lot of our fans love Henning from the 'Immortals' record. And we are making another concept album right now. I can't reveal too much about it, but it's gonna be very epic. It's gonna have new elements that we haven't done before, you haven't heard before. So it's gonna have all the FIREWIND ingredients, but extra stuff that you haven't heard, and new stuff."

Gus continued: "We have a bunch of festivals in Europe this summer. We're gonna play a bunch of festivals. And [we're] putting the plans together for next year's release and world tour. And we have also confirmed a short U.S. tour this fall as well, which I cannot say more about right now because it's not our tour; we're supporting somebody. But we'll be coming back Stateside for a few shows."

Last November it was announced that FIREWIND had signed a new record deal with BLKIIBLK.

Basse's history with the group goes back to 2007, when he first stepped in as a touring vocalist on the "Allegiance" tour, and later became a defining voice during FIREWIND's post-hiatus era from 2016 to 2019, leaving a lasting imprint on the acclaimed album "Immortals".

Blazing a trail across the global metal scene for over two decades, FIREWIND stand as a pillar of modern melodic power metal. Combining anthemic choruses, dazzling guitar work, and soaring vocals, FIREWIND bridge the gap between classic heavy metal and modern power metal sensibilities. With influences ranging from RAINBOW and JUDAS PRIEST to HELLOWEEN and SYMPHONY X, their sound is as timeless as it is energetic.

The band's discography includes standout releases like "Allegiance" (2006),"The Premonition" (2008),and "Immortals" (2017),each demonstrating FIREWIND's knack for fusing melody and technical mastery. Their 2020 self-titled album marked a rebirth of sorts — introducing singer Herbie Langhans (AVANTASIA, SINBREED) and delivering a heavier, more aggressive edge without sacrificing the band's signature hooks.

At the center of it all is Gus G., whose explosive yet lyrical guitar style has earned him global recognition and endorsements, from playing stadiums with Ozzy Osbourne to headlining clubs with FIREWIND. Known for his precision, tone, and deep-rooted love for heavy metal, Gus G. is both the heart and architect of FIREWIND's sound.

FIREWIND's latest album, 2024's "Stand United", featured nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (MAGNUM, UNISONIC),as well as a cover of the 1980s pop rock classic "Talking In Your Sleep", originally recorded by THE ROMANTICS but given a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND.

FIREWIND released a concert album/Blu-ray, "Still Raging", in September 2023 via AFM Records.

Photo credit: Akis Douzlatzis