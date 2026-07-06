First-Ever Official BLACK SABBATH Book 'The Masters Of Reality' Due In October

BLACK SABBATH and Rufus Publications have announced the publication of the first-ever official BLACK SABBATH book. Due to ship in October 2026, "The Masters Of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter" has been created by photographer Ross Halfin, working directly with the band, and it documents SABBATH's extensive history from the late 1960s to the final show, "Back To The Beginning", which was held in July 2025.

Tracing BLACK SABBATH's development from the late 1960s with a huge wealth of rare photographs and memorabilia, many published for the first time and curated for this huge, 500-page volume, the book covers the classic lineup of SABBATH — singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — and features essays from writers Geoff Barton and Dave Ling who interviewed all four bandmembers especially for the book.

"The Masters Of Reality - Why Black Sabbath Matter" started production two years ago and was due to be announced shortly after the final show in 2025 but, as Ross explains, events took an unexpected turn.

Halfin says: "Ozzy and Sharon wanted the book out soon after the final show in Birmingham but Ozzy suddenly passing away caused the music world to stop. Ozzy was fully involved with the book and he signed the book plates months before the final show, as did all the bandmembers. So now we all thought the time was right, one year after 'Back To The Beginning', to announce the project. A book we all feel celebrates both BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy and illustrates just how important they are. I hope fans enjoy it."

The book will be available in three editions:

* The Super Deluxe Signed Metal Edition — only 200 numbered copies.

Measuring an incredible 303mm wide by 426mm tall and running to over 500 pages, printed on silk art paper. This edition is bound in a hand-tooled brushed metal cover with a recycled leather spine with purple-and-white foil embossing. The book comes in a recycled leather clamshell box plus two exclusive limited-edition giclée prints inside. Only 200 numbered copies of this edition are available and each one features a unique book plate, hand-signed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This edition sells for £950 plus worldwide shipping.

* The Super Deluxe Signed Edition - only 300 numbered copies.

Measuring an incredible 303mm wide by 426mm tall and running to over 500 pages, printed on silk art paper. This edition is bound in black, recycled leather with purple-and-white foil debossing plus an inlaid print of the band from 1970. The book comes in a recycled leather clamshell box with a white foiled "Henry" the flying devil on the front plus a limited-edition giclée print inside. Only 300 numbered copies of this edition are available and each one features a unique book plate, hand-signed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. This edition sells for £650 plus worldwide shipping.

* The Standard Edition

Measures 246mm x 346mm and features a printed, foiled cover and comes in a cloth slipcase with a white foiled "Henry" on the front. This edition sells for £99 plus worldwide shipping.

The book can be pre-ordered at this location.

The who's who of rock appeared for free at the "Back To The Beginning" concert a year ago to honor Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park. They included METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, HALESTORM, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS. They were joined by a host of all-star supergroups featuring legendary musicians including Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Yungblud, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH),Ronnie Wood (THE ROLLING STONES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Travis Barker (BLINK-182),Tobias Forge (GHOST),Sammy Hagar (VAN HALEN),plus many more outstanding artists.

The sold-out concert became one of the most incredible rock concerts of all time. It was a homecoming, a celebration, a farewell to the greatest rock frontman of all time and BLACK SABBATH who defined rock and heavy metal for more than half a century and continues to inspire fans and musicians worldwide. Together, the rock stars that took part paid tribute to the enduring influence of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH through performances of their own music, alongside classic Ozzy and SABBATH songs.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.