FIT FOR A KING Announces Winter 2023 Headline Tour Of North America; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

FIT FOR A KING has announced the winter 2023 headline tour of North America.

The "Hell We Create" tour kicks off on February 16 in Tempe, Arizona and runs through March 19 in Dallas, Texas. All dates are below. The band will be joined by NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and KINGDOM OF GIANTS on this run.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAK" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows.

FIT FOR A KING released its latest album, "The Hell We Create", on October 28 via Solid State Records. The band also recently wrapped a completely sold-out fall 2022 tour supporting I PREVAIL and PIERCE THE VEIL.

FIT FOR A KING on tour with NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and KINGDOM OF GIANTS:

Feb. 16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Feb. 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

Feb. 19 - Sacramento, CA- Ace of Spades

Feb. 21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Feb. 23 - Denver, CO - Summit

Feb. 24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Feb. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Feb. 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Feb. 28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Mar. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Mar. 02 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Mar. 03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Mar. 04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Mar. 05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Mar. 08 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Mar. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Mar. 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Mar. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Mar. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Mar. 15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Mar. 17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Mar. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Mar. 19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

In 2011, FIT FOR A KING emerged out of Texas with a searing signature style rooted in metal and hardcore and uplifted by hypnotic hooks. Following the breakout LP "Creation/Destruction" (2013),they earned four consecutive Top 5 debuts on both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Hard Rock Albums chart with "Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016),"Dark Skies" (2018) and "The Path" (2020). The latter marked their first No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Plus, the band collaborated with fellow heavy-hitters such as AUGUST BURNS RED and WE CAME AS ROMANS. They've generated nearly 312 million streams. In the end, FIT FOR A KING delivers an important message on the record.

"I want to raise self-awareness," vocalist Ryan Kirby states. "It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through."

FIT FOR A KING is:

Ryan Kirby - Vocals

Bobby Lynge - Guitar

Daniel Gailey - Guitar

Trey Celaya - Drums

Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary - Bass/Vocals

Photo credit: Dana Willax