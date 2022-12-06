FIT FOR A KING Announces Winter 2023 Headline Tour Of North America; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

FIT FOR A KING Announces Winter 2023 Headline Tour Of North America; BLABBERMOUTH.NET PresaleDecember 6, 2022
FIT FOR A KING has announced the winter 2023 headline tour of North America.
The "Hell We Create" tour kicks off on February 16 in Tempe, Arizona and runs through March 19 in Dallas, Texas. All dates are below. The band will be joined by NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and KINGDOM OF GIANTS on this run.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAK" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows.
FIT FOR A KING released its latest album, "The Hell We Create", on October 28 via Solid State Records. The band also recently wrapped a completely sold-out fall 2022 tour supporting I PREVAIL and PIERCE THE VEIL.
FIT FOR A KING on tour with NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and KINGDOM OF GIANTS:
Feb. 16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Feb. 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
Feb. 19 - Sacramento, CA- Ace of Spades
Feb. 21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Feb. 23 - Denver, CO - Summit
Feb. 24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
Feb. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
Feb. 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Feb. 28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
Mar. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
Mar. 02 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
Mar. 03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Mar. 04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Mar. 05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Mar. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mar. 08 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Mar. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Mar. 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Mar. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Mar. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
Mar. 15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Mar. 17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Mar. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Mar. 19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
In 2011, FIT FOR A KING emerged out of Texas with a searing signature style rooted in metal and hardcore and uplifted by hypnotic hooks. Following the breakout LP "Creation/Destruction" (2013),they earned four consecutive Top 5 debuts on both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Hard Rock Albums chart with "Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016),"Dark Skies" (2018) and "The Path" (2020). The latter marked their first No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Plus, the band collaborated with fellow heavy-hitters such as AUGUST BURNS RED and WE CAME AS ROMANS. They've generated nearly 312 million streams. In the end, FIT FOR A KING delivers an important message on the record.
"I want to raise self-awareness," vocalist Ryan Kirby states. "It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through."
FIT FOR A KING is:
Ryan Kirby - Vocals
Bobby Lynge - Guitar
Daniel Gailey - Guitar
Trey Celaya - Drums
Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary - Bass/Vocals
Photo credit: Dana Willax
