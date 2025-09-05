FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces 'Best Of - Volume 2' Collection Of Re-Recorded Versions Of Band's Biggest Songs

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is marking its 20th anniversary with the release of two definitive greatest-hits collections: "Best Of - Volume 1" (available now) and, announced today, "Best Of - Volume 2" (due on October 24, 2025). Both collections feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest anthems, created in response to their former label's sale of the original song masters — made without the band's knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their legacy.

Turning that setback into something powerful and positive, the band chose not to simply remix or remaster but to fully re-record fan favorites across two volumes of greatest hits — both as a tribute to the songs and to the fans who've stood with the band over the last two decades.

While respecting and honoring the original recordings and those who helped shape them, the band is excited to revisit and bring renewed intensity to tracks like "Sham Pain", "Blue On Black", "Trouble" and "Burn MF". Together, the two "Best Of" collections celebrate the band's respect for the past while reintroducing the music for a new era. See the full album track list for "Best Of - Volume 2" below.

Leading the charge as the first single from "Best Of - Volume 2" is the 2025 version of "The End" featuring BABYMETAL. BABYMETAL vocalist Su-Metal comments: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of 'The End', and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track. My favorite part of the song is the flow from the section starting with 'Negai o kakete' right after the chorus into the break — I loved how my voice gradually got covered and engulfed by Ivan's growl, which gave me chills. I hope listeners will enjoy that moment as well."

With over 13 billion streams, countless No. 1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum certifications, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH remain one of the most dominant rock acts of the 21st century. Their 20th anniversary continues with "Best Of - Volume 2", out October 24 via Better Noise Music, featuring 16 re-recorded classics plus three never-before-heard live versions of "Wash It All Away", "Wrong Side Of Heaven" and "Jekyll And Hyde".

"Best Of - Volume 2" is being released worldwide in multiple formats, including standard CD and vinyl, a limited edition CD exclusive to Walmart, multiple collectible vinyl editions available at Best Buy, Walmart, the FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH webstore, indie retail, and a Revolver magazine exclusive.

To commemorate the band's 20th anniversary, a special merchandise collection is also available now in the official FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH webstore.

"Best Of - Volume 2" track listing:

01. Hell To Pay (2025 Version)

02. The End (feat. BABYMETAL) (2025 Version)

03. M.I.N.E (End This Way) (2025 Version)

04. Hard To See (2025 Version)

05. Got Your Six (2025 Version)

06. Cold (2025 Version)

07. Burn MF (2025 Version)

08. Never Enough (2025 Version)

09. Sham Pain (2025 Version)

10. Blue On Black (2025 Version)

11. I Apologize (2025 Version)

12. Trouble (2025 Version)

13. When The Seasons Change (2025 Version)

14. Cradle To The Grave (2025 Version)

15. My Nemesis (2025 Version)

16. Walk Away (2025 Version)

17. Wash It All Away (Live)

18. Wrong Side Of Heaven (Live)

19. Jekyll And Hyde (Live)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada known for their high-energy performances and impactful music (over 13 billion streams globally). The band has held firmly to a top three position on the Billboard Hard Rock chart for the last five years and amassed a record-setting 12 billboard mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has 29 top 10 hit singles and 17 Active Rock No. 1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also known for elevating newcomers by exposing them to their worldwide audience. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory in 2023 was added as a playable character in the iconic "Call Of Duty" video game series adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is also well known for their charitable efforts and has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue. The band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness, to support cancer survivors, veterans suffering from PTSD and to bring relief to the families of fallen first responders. The City Of Las Vegas, Nevada recognized FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's relentless charitable efforts by officially declaring November 1 as "Five Finger Death Punch Day". In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody was awarded the key to The City Of Cheyenne, Wyoming, honoring the betterment of the city through his philanthropic endeavors. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH concluded a two-year long stadium tour across the globe with METALLICA at the end of 2024.

Photo credit: Chad Martel