FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Digital Deluxe Edition Of 'AfterLife' Album Featuring Four Bonus Tracks

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has announced the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", the band's critically acclaimed ninth studio album. Set for digital release on February 9 via Better Noise Music, the deluxe version will include the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime collaborator, producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way", featuring the late rapper DMX. An official music video for "This Is The Way (Featuring DMX)" will premiere on February 9, 2024 to coincide with the release of the digital deluxe version of "AfterLife".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory says about "This Is The Way (Featuring DMX)": "Music is meant to be shared, and it starts at the top with us, the artists. We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's 'Mama Said Knock You Out' featuring Tech N9ne as a guest or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of QUEEN, on the song 'Blue On Black'.

"The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages — an attitude we share, as FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory."

Upon announcement of the digital deluxe version of "AfterLife" today, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has premiered an advance listen to the previously unreleased acoustic version of "Judgement Day" which can be streamed below. The band previously partnered with Covenant House in November 2023 and released an official video for "Judgement Day" during National Runaway Prevention Month to help raise awareness about the Youth Homelessness Crisis.

"AfterLife: Deluxe" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Circus

02. AfterLife

03. Times Like These

04. Roll Dem Bones

05. Pick Up Behind You

06. Judgment Day

07. IOU

08. Thanks For Asking

09. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

13. This Is The Way (feat. DMX)

14. Judgment Day (acoustic)

15. The End (acoustic)

16. Thanks For Asking (acoustic)

As previously reported, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark on a full European tour of headline dates as well as festival appearances this summer. The tour also coincides with the European portion of METALLICA's "M72" tour on which FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH continues to tour stadiums around the world as special guest.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH celebrated the 10th anniversary of "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2" by releasing a limited-edition vinyl 6LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1, 2023.

"AfterLife" is FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first album with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook in 2020. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction – Volume 2", which came out in the fall of 2020.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH played its first show as the support act for METALLICA on the "M72" tour on August 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was originally supposed to support METALLICA on several European shows last spring but ended up canceling the dates in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from a hernia surgery.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov