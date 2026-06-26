FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Tenth Album 'Legacy', Shares New Song 'De Oppresso Liber'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will release its tenth studio album, "Legacy" later this summer. The digital version arrives July 31 while the CD, vinyl, and cassette versions will land on September 18.

"Every album is a snapshot of who we were at that particular moment in time, and Legacy is exactly what the title suggests," declares FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "It's a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles, and everything we've experienced over the last two decades."

He furthers: "What makes that journey meaningful is that we didn't make it alone. We traveled this road alongside millions of fans around the world and somehow became part of each other's lives. That's an incredible thing to reflect on twenty years later."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vocalist Ivan Moody states: "At the same time, 'Legacy' isn't about looking backward. 20 years is a milestone, not a destination. We're incredibly proud of this record because it captures everything people love about FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH while also pointing toward where we're headed next."

He finishes: "Our philosophy has always been that this journey doesn't come with a self-imposed ceiling. Every goal we've reached simply revealed another horizon beyond it. We never believed the sky was the limit; if anything, it's where the true journey begins. Here's to our shared legacy."

The brand new song "De Oppresso Liber" is out now. Listen to the track below.

"'De Oppresso Liber' is more than just a motto," states Bathory. "It's a calling. It's a philosophy. It represents a willingness to stand between danger and those who cannot defend themselves. Throughout human history, there have always been people who were drawn to accept that responsibility. This song is our way of paying respect to that mindset."

The first single from the album released just last month, "Eye Of The Storm", is Top 5 at rock radio this week and has already generated over 3.9 million Spotify streams and 1.6 million YouTube views on the official lyric video. Revolver hailed it as "huge," going on to praise how "it mixes a flurry of battering metal chugs with a sense of melody, plus Ivan Moody's pensive-but-barked lyrics hinting at fears, regrets, burdens, blame, and the search for some kind of inner peace." Loudwire raved: "The song is a driving, furious banger that kicks off what's expected to be a new album cycle in grand fashion."

"Legacy" track listing:

01. Legacy

02. De Oppresso Liber

03. Eye Of The Storm

04. Nails In The Coffin

05. In Time

06. Unscathed

07. Joke's On Me

08. Everybody Lies

09. Shelter

10. Scapegoat

This summer, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark on the first leg of the 20th-anniversary world tour which will take the band all across North America with special guest Cody Jinks and EVA UNDER FIRE before hitting arenas in Europe with LAMB OF GOD and BLEED FROM WITHIN in early 2027.

The 20th-anniversary world tour is both a celebration and a statement, honoring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's journey from their 2005 formation and release of their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", in 2007 to global arena headliners. The tour will showcase material from the new album, alongside classic anthems and No. 1 hits that defined the past two decades.

Produced by Live Nation, the 48-city North American tour kicks off on July 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and wraps up on October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, the band is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of the most charitable bands in rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans and first responders and their families. In 2026, the band is continuing that tradition by supporting Team USA and aligning with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games being held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 North American tour will benefit high-performance programs for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for international competition.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 2027 European tour leg with LAMB OF GOD and BLEED FROM WITHIN will kick off in the U.K. in Manchester on January 16 and will see the band perform in 21 cities across the continent, ending in Helsinki on February 22.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's current albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest hits, including the No. 1 single "I Refuse" featuring IN THIS MOMENT's Maria Brink ("Volume 1") and No. 1 single "The End" featuring BABYMETAL ("Volume 2"). "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart and No. 18 on the Japanese all-genres chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at rock radio, ultimately reaching No. 1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

Photo credit: Stephen Jensen