FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Earns 15th Consecutive No. 1 On The U.S. Active Rock Radio Chart With 'Welcome To The Circus'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has claimed its 15th consecutive No. 1 hit on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart (Mediabase) with current single "Welcome To The Circus". The single also adds to 5FDP's record streak of No. 1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart where the band continues to hold the record for the longest run of leading consecutive entries since 1981.

"Welcome To The Circus" is the opening track from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, 2022's "AfterLife". Upon its release last August, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AfterLife" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as No. 1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200. Most notably, with "AfterLife" the band broke the record for most No. 1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has added headline shows in Luxembourg, Bratislava, Prague and Bucharest to the band's already impressive run of 2023 European tour dates which includes a number of shows in direct support of METALLICA, as well as major festivals appearances at U.K.'s Download festival and Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, among others. Presale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time with the general onsale beginning on March 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

2023 European tour dates:

Apr. 29 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands (w/ METALLICA)

May 17 - Stade de France, Paris, France (w/ METALLICA)

May 21 - Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (Headline)

May 28 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany (w/ METALLICA)

May 31 - O'Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia (Headline)

Jun. 03 - Rock Im Park, Nürnberg, Germany (Festival)

Jun. 04 - Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany (Festival)

Jun. 08 - Download Festival, Donington UK (Festival)

Jun. 11 - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic (Headline)

Jun. 14 - Metalhead Festival, Bucharest Romania (Headline)

Jun. 18 - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden (w/ METALLICA)

Jun. 23 - Summerside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland (Festival)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 No. 1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world. Since their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released eight consecutive albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.