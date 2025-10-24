FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Has Five Or Six Songs Written For Tenth Studio Album

In a new interview with Brazil's A 89 Rádio Rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory was asked how he sees the musical evolution of the band which formed two decades ago and released its ninth studio album, "AfterLife", in 2022. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Actually, it's an interesting question, because right now we are in a process of recording our tenth album. We just did, obviously, the two best-of compilations ['Best Of - Volume 1' and 'Best Of - Volume 2'], but we also recording an [all-new] original album. And this is literally the conversation Ivan [Moody], our singer, and I are having right now, of where are we going with this? Are we making an album that is sort of a revisit of our history? Should we make an album that sort of puts a bow on the top of what we have done before, revisit the best of what we have done, the best of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and create one comprehensive album that sort of recaptures our history. Is that what we should be doing? Or should we just keep moving and evolving and do something new, do something else? Something else — I mean, you can't really go far away from your core sound. That's our sound, so it's not like we are gonna sound like jazz fusion anytime soon, but should we try to approach this new album like, 'Hey, let's do something fresh and new completely?' Maybe change a little, tiny, tiny [bit in terms of our] direction or revisit [what we have done in the past]. So literally that's the conversation right there. So the question that you have is the question that we have also. Where are we going right now? So we have five, six songs that we wrote so far, and it doesn't mean that they're gonna be final or even stay. So we just gonna keep writing and sort of feel it out. So right now it is up in the air. We don't know yet what this next thing is gonna be."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of two definitive greatest-hits collections: "Best Of - Volume 1" (released in July) and "Best Of - Volume 2" (out today). Both albums feature newly re-recorded versions of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's biggest anthems, created in response to the sale of the original song masters — made without the band's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

Instead of remixing or remastering, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH turned the setback into a positive by fully re-recording fan favorites across two volumes — both as a tribute to the songs and the fans who've stood with them over two decades. While honoring the originals and those who helped create them, the band brings renewed intensity to tracks like "Sham Pain", "Blue On Black", "Trouble" and "Burn MF". Together, the two collections pay respect to the past while reintroducing the music for a new era. "Best Of - Volume 2" includes 16 re-recorded classics plus three previously unreleased live versions of "Wash It All Away", "Wrong Side Of Heaven" and "Jekyll and Hyde".

On September 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced today's release of "Volume 2" alongside a new single, "The End", featuring BABYMETAL. The song has been steadily climbing the rock charts since and is at No. 5 this week. BABYMETAL vocalist Su-Metal shares: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by the original lyrics of 'The End' and spent a lot of time experimenting to find the voice that best fit such a deep, cool track. My favorite moment is the flow from 'Negai o kakete' into the break, where my voice is gradually engulfed by Ivan's growl — it gave me chills. I hope listeners feel that too."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is currently making history with "The End" featuring BABYMETAL — the first-ever song including Japanese lyrics to break into U.S. Active Rock radio. The track has been resonating powerfully with fans worldwide and recently had a No. 1 streak for several weeks on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart. It also reached No. 18 on the Japanese all-genres chart — a rare feat for an international rock release, confirming that music truly is universal.

Earlier this year, "Best Of - Volume 1" led with the 2025 version of "I Refuse" featuring Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT, which hit No. 1 on the rock charts in July. With over 13 billion streams, countless No. 1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum awards, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH remains one of the 21st century’s most dominant rock acts.

