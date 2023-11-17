FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Rare Version Of 'Burn MF' Featuring ROB ZOMBIE

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will celebrate the 10th anniversary of "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2" by releasing a limited-edition vinyl 6LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1, 2023.

In 2013, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH launched two albums, "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1" and "Volume 2". "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1" is the fourth studio album by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and the first of two albums released by the band in 2013. It was released on July 30, 2013. The album debuted in the United States Billboard 200 charts at No. 2, their highest chart position in that country, with 113,000 copies sold. "Volume 2" and "Got Your Six" would eventually tie this chart record. The album has been certified platinum for sales in excess of a million copies in the U.S. and was produced by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and Kevin Churko. The album's opening track and lead single is "Lift Me Up" featuring JUDAS PRIEST vocalist Rob Halford. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vocalist Ivan Moody remarked that "just to work alongside an icon like Rob Halford, The Metal God, was absolutely surreal." The album's third single was the title track "Wrong Side of Heaven" and became the band's biggest hit to date. The video for "Wrong Side Of Heaven" was released in honor of all those who served and continue to serve, to pay tribute to those who fought and sacrificed for all of us and to raise awareness and to support veterans facing PTSD by partnering with organizations around the country. The official video to the song has now been viewed a staggering 400 million times.

"The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2" is the fifth studio album by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, and the second of two albums released by the band in 2013, released on November 19, 2013. The album was certified gold by the RIAA and is also produced by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and Kevin Churko. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, selling 77,000 copies in its first week. First single "Battle Born" was released on September 10, 2013. The song's given title is a reference to the flag of Nevada, the home state of the band. The second single, a cover of THE ANIMALS classic "House Of The Rising Sun", was released on February 3, 2014.

"The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2" 10th-anniversary box set:

Vinyl box set includes the following:

* "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1" featuring three bonus tracks (Silver Metallic Color Variant 140g vinyl)

* Purgatory: Tales From The Pit featuring two bonus tracks (Live Album, 140g vinyl)

* "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2" (Gold Metallic Color Variant 140g vinyl)

* 43 songs across 3 2LP sets housed in gatefold sleeves

* New album artwork and images of the band

* Includes rare track "Burn MF" featuring Rob Zombie

"The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1"

Disc One/Side A

01. Lift Me Up (feat. Rob Halford)

02. Watch You Bleed

03. You

04. Wrong Side Of Heaven

Disc One/Side B

01. Burn MF

02. I.M. Sin

03. Anywhere But Here

04. Dot Your Eyes

Disc Two/Side A

01. M.I.N.E (End This Way)

02. Mama Said Knock You Out (Feat. Tech N9ne)

03. Diary Of A Dead Man

Disc Two/Side B

01. I.M. Sin (Feat. Max Cavalera) BONUS TRACK

02. Anywhere But Here (Feat. Maria Brink) BONUS TRACK

03. Dot Your Eyes (Feat. Jamey Jasta) BONUS TRACK

04. Burn MF (Feat. Rob Zombie) BONUS TRACK

Purgatory (Tales From The Pit)

Disc One/Side A

01. Intro

02. Under And Over It

03. Burn It Down

04. American Capitalist

05. Hard To See

Disc One/Side B

01. Coming Down

02. Bad Company

03. White Knuckles

Disc Two/Side A

01. Drum Solo

02. Far From Home

03. Never Enough

04. War Is The Answer

05. Remember Everything

Disc Two/Side B

01. No One Gets Left Behind

02. The Bleeding

03. Burn MF (Mr. Kane And Nikka Bling Remix, Feat. Rob Zombie)

Bonus Track

01. Weight Beneath My Sin (Feat. Ryan Clark)

"The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2"

Disc One/Side A

01. Here To Die

02. Weight Beneath My Skin

03. Wrecking Ball

Disc One/Side B

01. Battle Born

02. Cradle To The Grave

03. Matter Of Time

Disc Two/Side A

01. The Agony Of Regret

02. Cold

03. Let This Go

Disc Two/Side B

01. My Heart Lied

02. A Day In My Life

03. House Of The Rising Sun

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov