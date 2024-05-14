FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Will Probably Release New Studio Album In 2025

In a new interview with The Metal Podcast, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory was asked if he and his bandmates are working on the follow-up to their 2022 album "AfterLife". He responded: "We always have music in the vault. We're always working on something. Probably next year, we will release an album at one point or another. And many times, actually, how it works, we have all this stuff in a vault, because there's so many times when I have songs that [are] not of the time, they're not… Like for example, 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' was probably one of our biggest hits. The lick on that song, the guitar piece on that song, I wrote it, like, 20 years ago."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced a headlining U.S. tour this summer with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek will kick off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark on a tour of Europe in the spring for more stadium dates with METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.

On April 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", featuring the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way", featuring the late rapper DMX.

In a 2023 interview with Midland Daily News, Bathory stated about the songwriting process for "AfterLife": "By our eighth record, we'd established who we are and how we sound. So it gave us artistic [permission] to let's just venture away from this a little bit. We could create a record that's sort of unexpected. We could create a record that's probably the most diverse of any of the records we've ever made.

"This is our favorite record, probably the deepest one [lyrically], the most complex," he added. "Yet it sounds like us. That's the best part."

