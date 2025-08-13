FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY Puts His Las Vegas Castle-Inspired Mansion On Market For $28 Million

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory has put his castle-inspired mansion in Las Vegas on the market for $28 million.

Bathory bought the three-story, 12,720-square-foot home, which is located about 8 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, in 2019 for $3.25 million and has been remodeling it for the past six years.

Listing agent Monica Nalbantoglu of the Rob Jensen Co. told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: "There is nothing in the home that wasn't touched other than the exterior walls and the things that are in the home."

Bathory brought renowned architect and Blue Heron founder Michael Murphy out of retirement. Over nearly six years, the two meticulously restored and transformed the castle, originally built in 1990 by Utah billionaires the Miller family, as a flawless replica of an old-world fortress.

The property already featured $1.7 million in stained glass cathedral windows and $1.4 million in hand-carved mahogany. Bathory and Murphy spared no expense in elevating it further, importing 15th-century stone gates from Europe, 17th-century fireplace mantels, and 500-year-old beams and doors — turning the estate into a work of architectural bravado.

Zoltan told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about his decision to sell the home: "I'm an artist… and through this process I discovered that as amazing as it is to own something like this, the real thrill for me is in creating it. Designing and building something monumental, something that will outlast me is where the magic is. Michael Murphy and I had an incredible time bringing this place to life, and now we're already eyeing castles and fortresses in Europe to transform into livable works of art."

Nalbantoglu said that Bathory is looking to sell the property because he "just wants to keep going. He wants to keep finding these really cool properties and make them really special," she said.

According to Mansion Global, Bathory also bought the neighboring home during the renovation to live in, which is negotiable with the sale of the castle.

This past April, Zoltan's Las Vegas mansion was featured in Rock Feed's original series "Headbanger Homes". You can now watch the episode below.

In a 2020 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Zoltan stated about his accomplishments: "If my 10-year-old self could see me now, he would find it surreal. It is surreal. Lots of people say they'll follow their crazy dreams, but not everyone believes they can come true. Over the years, as I've gotten to achieve all these ‘impossible' goals, I've created this cycle of fulfilment: dream it, wish it, work for it, achieve it. I've trained myself to dare to dream. When I say that nothing is impossible, I truly believe it."

Bathory, who was born in Hungary but moved to the United States when he was 20 years old, stated about his upbringing: "Hungary was very much a socialist, communist country. We had one TV channel that started at noon and ended at midnight. It didn't broadcast on Mondays at all, and it showed no rock or metal music. As kids we'd beat the crap out of each other because there was nothing else to do. The one thing Hungary did give me was a heavy-duty education. I knew that if I wanted to get out, I needed to be faster, stronger and better educated than everyone else. I read hundreds of books. If I hadn't, I would have been just another cog in the machine."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band known for its high-energy performances and impactful music (over 12 billion all-time streams). The band has held firmly to a Top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last five years. During that time, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also amassed a record-setting 11 Billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has achieved 28 Top 10 hit singles, 16 No. 1 singles and released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America),as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frequently plays all major festivals, sells out arenas around the world and recently concluded a two-year stadium tour across Europe and North America with METALLICA. With a loyal global fan base, the band has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in the world by raising significant funds for various organizations.

Zoltan Bathory photo credit: Steve Appleford