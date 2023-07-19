  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announces September 2023 'Blood In The Water' U.S. Tour

July 19, 2023

Arizona thrash metal veterans FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have announced the "Blood In The Water" tour for September 2023. Support on the 10-date trek will come from GENERATION KILL, MISFIRE and WOLFTOOTH.

The details are as follows:

Sep. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social
Sep. 20 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Sep. 21 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Sep. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
Sep. 23 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy
Sep. 24 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
Sep. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
Sep. 26 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Sep. 27 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's
Sep. 28 - Madison, WI @ The Crucible

This past May, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM was forced to cancel its previously announced European tour dates due to higher-than-expected costs associated with post-pandemic touring.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM has spent the last few months working on material for its 15th album.

In June 2022, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson stated about the band's plans for the next LP: "My guitar players, for [2021's 'Blood In The Water'], I think they wrote 40 songs and we only put 12 on the record. So we have a lot to choose from. Most of them will be taken apart, pieces stolen out of 'em and stuff like that. But we have enough music to keep going for a long time.

"We're about halfway written with the new record," he stated at the time. "We have a formula going on right now that's really working for us, and we're gonna probably stick to the same formula this time. The last three records have really done some good for us."

"Blood In The Water" was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF).

It's been 37 years since FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, formed in Phoenix, Arizona, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to METALLICA while the band released "No Place For Disgrace" in 1988. "Cuatro" (1992),"Drift" (1995),"High" (1997) and "My God" (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016's self-titled "Flotsam And Jetsam", followed by the crushing 2019 successor "The End Of Chaos" that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

Looking forward to getting out and making some noise!

Posted by Flotsam and Jetsam on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Find more on Flotsam and jetsam
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).