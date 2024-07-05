FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Releases New Single 'Burned My Bridges'

Veteran Arizona thrashers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have released a new song called "Burned My Bridges". The track is the third single from the band's upcoming 15th studio album "I Am The Weapon", which will arrive on September 13, 2024 via AFM Records.

Along with the album pre-orders, which are now underway, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM has also announced a repress of its eponymous 2016 album, issued as a strictly limited, gatefold clear 2LP.

"I Am The Weapon" not only takes up seamlessly where its two outstanding predecessors left off but also goes one step further in terms of musical skill and composition. While they fully live out their core competencies such as their aggressive style with fast tempos, "I Am The Weapon" features more surprising moments than ever before. From brutal high-octane tracks like "I Am The Weapon" to the atmospheric but not superfast "Burned My Bridges", each track on the album is convincing in its own way.

The album was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen with the artwork designed by the band's longtime collaborator Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art.

"I Am The Weapon" track listing:

01. A New Kind Of Hero

02. Primal

03. I Am The Weapon

04. Burned My Bridges

05. The Head Of The Snake

06. Beneath The Shadows

07. Gates Of Hell

08. Cold Steel Lights

09. Kings Of The Underworld

10. Running Through The Fire

11. Black Wings

It's been 38 years since FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, formed in Phoenix, Arizona, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to METALLICA while the band released "No Place For Disgrace" in 1988. "Cuatro" (1992),"Drift" (1995),"High" (1997) and "My God" (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016's self-titled "Flotsam And Jetsam", followed by the crushing 2019 successor "The End Of Chaos" that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

In 2019, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson told Glendale Star about the band's career: "We've been through a lot of crap. For a while I had a lineup with me who was just together to go out on vacations then have the promoters pay for it. And it's a little different now. We are back to a real band making a stab at growing and becoming a bigger entity in the music industry. Our goal in writing a record is to put out the coolest music we can. 'The End Of Chaos' hits the mark."

Guitarist Michael Gilbert said: "We're making a bit of a comeback. They're starting to revisit and buy the new stuff as well. We're seeing a lot of younger people at the show. They're in the front row, singing songs that were out 20 years before they were born. It gets us all excited. That was happening when we did the self-titled album. There's this spark again. The power metal music fans are digging A.K.'s voice."

Photo credit: Shane Eckart