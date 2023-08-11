  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FOGHAT Announces First Studio Album In Seven Years

August 11, 2023

Legendary multi-platinum rockers FOGHAT will release their long-awaited 17th studio album — their first in seven years — later this year on the band's label, Foghat Records, which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family). The LP's first single, "Drivin' On" — co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from SAVOY BROWN — is now available for pre-save.

In addition to three brand new songs written by FOGHAT — consisting of founding member/drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, singer/bassist Rodney O'Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt — three other songs were co-written by Simmonds, the man who gave Roger his first break back in 1967 as a member of SAVOY BROWN. Sadly, shortly after writing these songs, Kim passed away.

The upcoming release sees FOGHAT tip their hat to great artists that came before them, with songs on the album written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King and Chuck Berry, as well as giving plenty of winks and nods from the current lineup.

Formed in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band SAVOY BROWN, FOGHAT has earned eight gold records, one platinum record and one double-platinum record. They continue to release new music every few years, and they've never stopped touring and recording, although there have been several ups and downs and changes over the years. They sadly lost Lonesome Dave Peverett in 2000, Rod Price in 2005, and Craig MacGregor in 2018, but Roger Earl keeps banging and kicking to keep FOGHAT's musical legacy going.

Photo credit: Tom Apathy and Kimberly Granger

Find more on Foghat
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).