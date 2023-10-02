FOO FIGHTERS Announce 'Everything Or Nothing At All' 2024 U.S. Stadium Dates

With their universally acclaimed 11th album "But Here We Are" stacking up "best of 2023 so far" accolades and singles "Rescued" and "Under You" cementing the band's tally of more #1s than any other artist at Rock and Alternative Radio, FOO FIGHTERS have confirmed a massive run of summer 2024 U.S. stadium dates. The newly announced leg of the "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour will kick off with the band's return to New York's Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see FOO FIGHTERS host 12 rock 'n' roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For pre-sales and further information, please visit foofighters.com.

FOO FIGHTERS' 2024 stadium dates will mark the band's biggest U.S. headline shows since the June 2 release of "But Here We Are", which has landed on the mid-year best of lists of Alternative Press, Consequence, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, Loudwire and Uproxx, among others, while generating some of the most positive critical notes in FOO FIGHTERS history.

Support on the various dates will come from PRETENDERS, THE HIVES, MAMMOTH WVH, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, ALEX G and L7. See below for a full list of dates and details.

U.S. stadium dates 2024

July 17 - New York NY - Citi Field *

July 19 – New York NY - Citi Field #

July 21 – Boston MA - Fenway Park #

July 23 - Hershey PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark *

July 28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field **

August 3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

August 7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $

August 9 – Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium #

August 11 – Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium %

August 16 – Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

August 18 – Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %

* PRETENDERS & MAMMOTH WVH Support

** PRETENDERS & L7 Support

# THE HIVES & AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Support

$ THE HIVES & ALEX G Support

% PRETENDERS & ALEX G Support

Citi is the official card of the above FOO FIGHTERS shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

FOO FIGHTERS want to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using a face value ticket exchange, including Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. Please note, tickets are mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in New York and Colorado where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid U.S. bank account or debit card is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange.